What is the IMC project and when is it likely to take shape

The ambitious Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) project has taken its first step towards implementation, with a Rs 707-crore tender floated for infrastructure development in Hisar. The project is among the 12 IMCs planned across the country. It is the first IMC project to take shape, as the required land was made available without any hurdles since it is being developed on government-owned land.

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Q. What is the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster being set up in Hisar?

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The Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) is a proposed industrial smart city being developed near Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC). The project is among the 12 IMCs conceptualised by the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) to create world-class industrial infrastructure and attract large-scale manufacturing investments.

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Q. Who is setting up the project and what is the estimated cost?

The project is being developed by the NICDC Haryana Integrated Manufacturing Cluster Hisar Project Limited (NHIMCHPL), a special purpose vehicle jointly promoted by the Centre and the Haryana Government. The overall project cost is estimated at Rs 4,694.46 crore, including Rs 2,435.95 crore for first phase and Rs 2,258.52 crore for the second phase.

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Q. What is the latest status of the project?

The project has entered the implementation stage, with NHIMCHPL floating a Rs 707-crore tender for the development of trunk infrastructure. The work includes the construction of roads, water supply and sewerage networks, stormwater drainage, power distribution and other essential utilities.

Q. By when is the project likely to be completed?

According to the tender conditions, the selected contractor will have to complete the construction of trunk infrastructure within 30 months from the award of the contract.

Q. What are the project details?

To be set up over 2,988 acres, the first phase will be developed on 1,605 acres besides 1,383 acres for the second phase. Experts say that the project is expected to attract investments of around Rs 15,727 crore and generate employment for about 1.25 lakh people. It will have connectivity to four-lane national highway 52 (Sangrur-Ankola), NH-09 (Malout-Pithoragarh), a 3.8-km high-speed rail connectivity from Delhi, a 3.5-km freight station within the IMC, and proximity to Hisar airport. Of the 1,605 acres in the first phase, 980.20 acres have been allocated for industrial and logistics use, 39.02 acres for commercial activities, 48.60 acres for public and semi-public facilities, 34.90 acres for residential use, 28.50 acres for services, 242.52 acres for green and water bodies and 231.26 acres for roads and utilities. Planning has also begun for power infrastructure, including a 220-kV grid substation and five 33-kV substations.

Q. What kind of industries are expected to be set up in the IMC?

The IMC will host a mix of industries including aerospace and defence for defence equipment manufacturing, defence offset manufacturers, MRO facilities and aerospace institutions, engineering and fabrication, food and beverages, warehousing and logistics, and ready-made garments and apparel. Engineering and fabrication units will include transformer assembly, electric panel assembly, transmission equipment, pumps and agricultural equipment, sewing machines, hand tools, machine tools, power tools and auto components.

Land has been earmarked for aerospace and defence (343.20 acres), food processing (172 acres), engineering and fabrication (289.80 acres), ready-made garments (92.20 acres), common ready sheds (12.73 acres) and a logistics park (70 acres). The IMC is expected to facilitate faster movement of raw materials from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab to Kandla port.