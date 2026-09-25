What issues have students of Gohana school raised before rights panel

A total of 104 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Gohana, in Sonepat district, have filed complaints with the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) and raised the issue of the lack of amenities in the school.

Taking a serious note of the matter, Justice Lalit Batra, Chairperson, HHRC, has called for a detailed factual report regarding the basic infrastructure and alleged encroachments around the school.

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What issues have the students raised?

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The students have sent their complaints to the commission through individual postcards. They raised issues regarding the lack of a playground, inadequate classroom space and ventilation, lack of adequate sports and laboratory facilities, and alleged encroachments around the school premises. The complainants have sought removal of the alleged encroachments and development of the school building and playground on the land stated to be available for

the school.

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What directions has the rights commission issued to the Education Department?

Justice Lalit Batra has directed the Director General, Secondary Education, Haryana, through the District Education Officer (DEO), Sonepat, to conduct a physical inspection of the school and submit a detailed report. The report has been sought on the total land recorded in the name or possession of the school and its present status, availability and condition of the playground, number and dimensions of classrooms, ventilation and natural lighting, and the status of essential facilities including laboratories, sports facilities, toilets and drinking water. The authorities have also been directed to provide details of the sanctioned strength and current enrolment. The commission has also directed the authorities to submit recent photographs of the school building, classrooms, laboratory, workshop, playground, surrounding land and alleged encroachments, along with a site plan/demarcation report clearly indicating the school land and any portion that has been encroached upon.

What directions have been issued to the DC?

The HHRC has directed the Sonepat Deputy Commissioner to get the ownership and status of the land and the allegations of encroachment verified through the competent revenue/local authority. The commission has further directed that the status and ownership of the 3.5-acre land be verified and that it be clarified whether the said land is earmarked or available for the school building and/or playground. In case any encroachment is found over land belonging to or earmarked for the school, the authorities have been directed to indicate the action proposed for its removal. The authorities have further been asked to indicate whether any immediate or temporary arrangement for sports and other essential facilities is required for the students pending permanent remedial measures.

What happens next?

The matter will come up before the commission on November 4. The commission has directed the authorities to submit detailed reports to it at least a week before the hearing. The commission would decide the next course of action after getting the requisite reports.