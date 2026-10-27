Why are private bus operators seeking fare hike in Haryana

PRIVATE bus operators have been expressing unhappiness over the current passenger fares and demanding a hike in the fare, besides linking it with the Consumer Price Index in Haryana. The operators claim that with the rising operational costs and decreasing revenue, it was not viable for them to keep running the buses. The Stage Carriage Transport Societies and Private Bus Operators Welfare Association have threatened to suspend the services to press its long-pending demand.

Why are private bus operators demanding a fare hike?

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The Stage Carriage Transport Societies and Private Bus Operators Welfare Association has demanded an immediate revision of passenger fares in Haryana, citing a sharp increase in operational costs. The association said the fares had remained unchanged since 2020, even as diesel prices, insurance premiums, wages, tyre costs, spare parts and vehicle maintenance expenses had continued to rise.

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What fare revision are the operators seeking?

The association has demanded an increase in the passenger fares from the existing Re 1 per km to Rs 2 per km. It has also proposed linking the fares to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) so that they can be revised periodically. Association president Dr Dhan Singh said the existing fare structure was no longer viable, as the gap between operating expenditure and revenue had widened considerably over the past six years.

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What is the association’s argument?

According to the association, the prolonged fare freeze has made it difficult for the private bus operators to sustain their businesses. Rising expenditure on fuel, staff salaries, insurance and maintenance has put additional financial pressure on operators, while the passenger fares have remained unchanged. Dhan Singh said the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had advised the state governments to revise the bus fares periodically to prevent the transport operators from incurring unsustainable losses.

What action have the operators threatened?

The association has submitted memorandums to the state government, seeking an urgent intervention. It has warned that if the government does not revise fares, it will have no option but to hand over the keys and permits of nearly 2,000 buses to the Transport Minister. The operators said the government needed to take a time-bound decision to prevent a possible disruption of the passenger services across the state.

What are the other demands of the association?

The association has urged Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Transport Minister Anil Vij to convene a meeting with the representatives of the private bus operators and announce a time-bound decision on the proposed fare revision. It has also sought a review of the GST applicable to the bus stand fees and the annual increases in these charges, particularly at the bus stands where no additional facilities are provided to operators.

What are the concerns for the transporters?

Vivek Chaudhary, a transport businessman in Ambala, said the government was providing free services and concessions under its welfare policies while keeping the passenger fares unchanged. While the government covers the losses for the Transport Department, the private bus operators were being forced to absorb their own operational losses. A fare revision is necessary to ensure the financial viability of the private bus services and prevent a situation in which the operators are unable to continue running their buses.

What can be the impact on passengers?

If the dispute remains unresolved and the operators suspend services, the passengers who depend on private buses for daily commuting on local routes can face inconvenience. Any fare increase, meanwhile, will raise the travel costs for the commuters.