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Home / Tribune Explainers / Why are sanitation workers on strike again & why is public paying the price

Why are sanitation workers on strike again & why is public paying the price

Workers had called off previous strike after receiving assurances but promised action was not taken

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:45 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Stray cattle feed on plastic from a garbage pile in Sirsa.
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THE sanitation workers’ strike, now underway across Haryana, has entered a critical phase in Sirsa and Fatehabad, with residents increasingly bearing the brunt of the standoff. This is the second major strike by the workers. They had earlier withdrawn their agitation following assurances from the government but have now resumed the protest over their pending demands. As garbage piles up amid the monsoon, residents and shopkeepers say they are being caught between the workers’ demands and the government's failure to find a lasting solution.

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Why have sanitation workers gone on strike again?

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The workers are protesting over a long list of demands and the alleged non-implementation of assurances given during their previous agitation. They say several issues remain unresolved despite earlier talks with the government. The workers had called off their previous strike after receiving assurances but have now resumed the agitation, saying the promised action has not been taken.

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Is the strike limited to Sirsa and Fatehabad?

No. The agitation is being held across Haryana. In Fatehabad, Municipal Council sanitation workers entered the 15th day of their strike on Thursday. They staged a dharna, took out a protest march through the main markets, and submitted a memorandum to Congress MLA Balwan Singh Daulatpuria. In Sirsa, too, the strike has disrupted routine sanitation services.

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How is the strike affecting the public?

Residents are now increasingly frustrated as garbage has accumulated at several places. The problem has become more serious because of the rainy weather. Wet waste is producing foul smells and creating conditions that could increase the risk of mosquito breeding and other health problems. Parents say children are also facing inconvenience as they have to pass through garbage-strewn areas.

Why are shopkeepers particularly worried?

The impact is not limited to residential areas. Shopkeepers in markets say customers are avoiding areas where garbage and foul smells have accumulated. With fewer people willing to visit such places, traders fear that their business is also being affected. They say they should not have to suffer financially because of a dispute between employees and the government.

What do the sanitation workers say?

Union leaders maintain that the strike is not a matter of choice but a compulsion. They say workers do not want to abandon their livelihood or inconvenience the public, but are forced to protest when their demands and earlier agreements are not implemented. They have again urged the government to hold talks and resolve the issues.

Who will resolve the deadlock and how soon?

With the strike continuing, the common man appears to be caught between the workers' demands and the government's response. Residents say that, whatever the dispute, essential sanitation services cannot be allowed to remain disrupted indefinitely, particularly during the monsoon. They are demanding an immediate settlement so that garbage collection can resume and the situation does not turn into a bigger public health and economic problem.

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