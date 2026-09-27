Why are Tapkan villagers protesting against a local meat factory

A protest by residents of five villages against a meat-processing unit at Tapkan has entered its third day, reviving questions about pollution and unregulated slaughterhouses. Similar protests have simmered across Nuh for months. Here’s what's driving the standoff and what remains unresolved.

What is happening in Tapkan?

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Residents of five villages in Tapkan, Nuh, numbering around 30,000 by their own count, have been protesting since Thursday against a local meat-processing factory. Their core complaints are threefold: The unit is allegedly spreading stench and filth in the surrounding area, causing pollution, and has encroached upon a panchayati pathway used by villagers. Protesters are demanding the factory's closure, removal of the encroachment and reopening of the pathway.

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Is this an isolated incident or part of a pattern?

It's part of a wider pattern. Tapkan is the latest in a series of villager movements against meat-processing units across Nuh district in recent months. In August, residents of the Mandikhera-Nagina belt held a sustained protest against another factory, alleging that untreated effluent - including blood, waste and contaminated water - was being discharged onto farmland, damaging crops and sickening livestock. A separate panchayat was underway in Rawli village at the same time over local slaughterhouse operations.

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Has any action been taken against similar units before?

Yes. Weeks after the Mandikhera-Nagina protest, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board sealed a slaughterhouse run by M/s Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd in Jalalpur village, following a complaint by Congress MLA Mamman Khan. That case also involved allegations of illegal effluent discharge, suggesting a recurring regulatory gap around meat-processing units in the district.

What legal and administrative recourse have residents pursued?

Villagers say they have previously raised complaints with the local administration over the Tapkan factory without any resolution. Separately, a case concerning encroachment on panchayat land is currently pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Complaint letters are being sent to the Haryana CM.