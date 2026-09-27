DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Tribune Explainers / Why are Tapkan villagers protesting against a local meat factory

Why are Tapkan villagers protesting against a local meat factory

The unit is allegedly spreading stench and filth in the surrounding area, causing pollution

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Nuh, Updated At : 02:06 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Villagers protest against a meat factory in Tapkan.
Advertisement

A protest by residents of five villages against a meat-processing unit at Tapkan has entered its third day, reviving questions about pollution and unregulated slaughterhouses. Similar protests have simmered across Nuh for months. Here’s what's driving the standoff and what remains unresolved.

What is happening in Tapkan?

Advertisement

Residents of five villages in Tapkan, Nuh, numbering around 30,000 by their own count, have been protesting since Thursday against a local meat-processing factory. Their core complaints are threefold: The unit is allegedly spreading stench and filth in the surrounding area, causing pollution, and has encroached upon a panchayati pathway used by villagers. Protesters are demanding the factory's closure, removal of the encroachment and reopening of the pathway.

Advertisement

Is this an isolated incident or part of a pattern?

It's part of a wider pattern. Tapkan is the latest in a series of villager movements against meat-processing units across Nuh district in recent months. In August, residents of the Mandikhera-Nagina belt held a sustained protest against another factory, alleging that untreated effluent - including blood, waste and contaminated water - was being discharged onto farmland, damaging crops and sickening livestock. A separate panchayat was underway in Rawli village at the same time over local slaughterhouse operations.

Advertisement

Has any action been taken against similar units before?

Yes. Weeks after the Mandikhera-Nagina protest, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board sealed a slaughterhouse run by M/s Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd in Jalalpur village, following a complaint by Congress MLA Mamman Khan. That case also involved allegations of illegal effluent discharge, suggesting a recurring regulatory gap around meat-processing units in the district.

What legal and administrative recourse have residents pursued?

Villagers say they have previously raised complaints with the local administration over the Tapkan factory without any resolution. Separately, a case concerning encroachment on panchayat land is currently pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Complaint letters are being sent to the Haryana CM.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts