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Home / Tribune Explainers / Why are wrong crop entries threatening farmers’ MSP sales in Sirsa

Why are wrong crop entries threatening farmers’ MSP sales in Sirsa

Farmers allege that incorrect entries during crop verification are creating unnecessary hurdles

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:41 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Their immediate demand is to correct the records so they can sell their produce without further difficulties.
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The farmers in Panjmala, Thiraj and Alikan villages of Haryana’s Sirsa district have reported discrepancies in crop details recorded on the state government's 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal, raising concerns over the sale of their produce at the minimum support price (MSP). The farmers allege that incorrect entries during crop verification are creating unnecessary hurdles, forcing them to visit government offices repeatedly. They have demanded fresh verification and prompt correction of records, warning of a protest if the issue remains unresolved.

What errors have farmers reported on the portal?

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The farmers from Kalanwali tehsil alleged that the crops listed on the portal did not match those cultivated in their fields. According to their complaints, bajra was recorded as guava, cotton as paddy, and paddy as cotton during verification. They said these discrepancies were affecting their ability to sell their produce at the MSP in mandis.

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What action have they demanded?

The issue came to the fore during a visit to Panjmala village by Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) state president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh, who met the farmers and heard their grievances. Aulakh demanded that senior officials send a team to the affected villages for fresh crop verification. He also sought action against employees found responsible for making incorrect entries.

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Why are the farmers questioning the verification system?

Aulakh said portal-related errors were forcing the farmers to make repeated trips to government offices. He also questioned the effectiveness of satellite-based monitoring, asking why technology was being used to track field activities but, in his view, was failing to provide adequate assistance when crop verification errors or crop losses occurred. The farmers warned that they would stage a protest outside the tehsil office if their grievances were not addressed soon. Their immediate demand is to correct the records so they can sell their produce without further difficulties.

What has the Agriculture Department said?

Fatehabad District Agriculture Officer Dr VK Phogat, who also holds additional charge of Sirsa, advised the affected farmers to visit the Agriculture Department office and register their complaints. He assured them that their grievances would be addressed and any technical fault would be rectified promptly.

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