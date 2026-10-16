Why does MC plan to shut 94 tubewells in Gurugram by January 2027

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has proposed shutting 94 of its 581 tubewells by January 2027 under a groundwater action plan. The move aims to curb excessive groundwater extraction in a city grappling with persistent water shortages and a rapidly declining water table. Here's what it means for residents.

Why is MCG closing the tubewells?

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The move follows directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a petition filed in 2008. The MCG Commissioner has sent the plan to the CEO of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), proposing that the identified tubewells be shut down within 90 days.

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Will residents lose water supply?

The 94 tubewells are located in sectors and developed urban areas that already receive an adequate canal-based water supply from the GMDA. Their closure is expected to reduce groundwater extraction by about 9.7 million litres per day (MLD). The remaining 487 tubewells, which supply around 50.3 MLD, will be reviewed quarterly and phased out as the canal-based water supply stabilises.

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How will parks be watered?

This will be supported by an expanded treated sewage water network. The pipeline network currently spans 49.8 km and serves 142 parks. It is proposed to be extended to 104.951 km, covering 312 parks, by March 2027. The foundation stone for the 55.151-km extension, which will serve 170 parks, was laid on June 5.

What is being done to recharge groundwater?

Rainwater harvesting is another key component of the plan. Of the 408 existing conventional structures, 173 have been cleaned and 114 repaired. Cleaning of another 67 structures and repairs to 48 remain pending, while 35 new structures have been built. The MCG estimates that the 443 structures could collectively recharge around 9.57 million litres of groundwater during a four-hour rainfall event. The work is scheduled for completion by May 2027.

What about the new modular structures?

Of the 277 approved modular rainwater-harvesting structures, 145 have been completed, 81 are under construction and 51 are yet to be tendered.

In short, the plan combines tubewell closures, the use of treated wastewater for parks and rainwater harvesting to ease pressure on Gurugram's groundwater resources. The key deadlines are the proposed closure of the identified tubewells within 90 days, completion of the treated-water network extension by March 2027 and completion of the rainwater-harvesting structures by May 2027.