Why ED attached Rs 17 cr property in Sirsa VAT scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified action in a major VAT fraud case in Sirsa district, provisionally attaching properties worth more than Rs 17 crore. The case involves fake firms, forged tax documents and alleged laundering of public money into real estate. Investigators say the accused tried to quickly sell off properties after sensing the ED action. The ED probe, based on earlier police findings, is now continuing under India’s anti-money laundering law.

Advertisement

n Why did the Enforcement Directorate step into the VAT scam?

Advertisement

The ED entered the case after police investigations showed that the alleged VAT fraud involved laundering of illegal proceeds. Officials say money obtained through fake VAT refunds was routed through bank accounts and invested in land and buildings.

Advertisement

Once illegal income is generated and converted into assets, it falls under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Based on the police records and financial trails, the ED registered a case to trace and freeze assets linked to the alleged fraud.

n What exactly is the VAT fraud and how much loss did it cause?

Advertisement

The scam is linked to Haryana’s Excise and Taxation Department and centres on the misuse of “C-Forms” used in inter-state trade. Investigators say several firms submitted fake C-Forms to wrongfully claim VAT refunds.

The illegal refund amount is estimated at around Rs 4.41 crore. When tax, interest and penalties are added, the total loss to the government is put at about Rs 43.65 crore, according to officials involved in the probe.

n Who are the main accused and what assets has ED attached?

The ED has named Padam Bansal, Mahesh Bansal and their family members as the main accused. The agency’s Chandigarh zonal office has provisionally attached 37 immovable properties worth about Rs 17.16 crore.

These include residential houses, commercial buildings and land parcels located mainly in Sirsa and nearby areas. ED officials say these assets were allegedly created using money generated from the VAT fraud and cannot now be sold or transferred.

n How were fake firms allegedly used to carry out the scam?

According to investigators, the accused allegedly created shell firms in the names of poor and unaware individuals. Bank accounts were opened in those names, but the accounts were controlled by the alleged masterminds.

These firms were used to show fake business transactions and submit forged C-Forms. Once VAT refunds were received, the money was transferred to personal accounts and later invested in immovable properties. Several complainants later told the police that firms worth crores of rupees had been run in their names without their knowledge.

n Why did the accused allegedly try to sell properties in a hurry?

Sources say that after the police action began, the accused realised the case could attract Central agencies. Anticipating action under money-laundering laws, they allegedly started selling properties created from illegal income.

In Sirsa and Ellenabad, land was developed into colonies and plots were sold, while residential and commercial buildings were also disposed of. The properties were sold in the names of wives and relatives as part of attempts to move or shield assets before ED notices were issued.

n What is the current legal status of the case?

Police in Sirsa registered around 30 FIRs between 2015 and 2020 related to fake firms and tax fraud. The investigation gained momentum during the tenure of then Sirsa Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan, when key accused were arrested and financial links were traced.

Trial proceedings in a Sirsa court are at present stayed following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The next hearing is scheduled for January 29, 2026. Meanwhile, the ED’s probe under PMLA continues, and officials say more assets and accused could come under scrutiny.