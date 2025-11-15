Why Fatehabad is facing heat over rising farm fires

Fatehabad has become a central flashpoint in Haryana’s intensified campaign against stubble burning, drawing sharp scrutiny from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). After the district climbed to the second-highest position in farm-fire incidents, the CAQM issued notices to the Deputy Commissioners of Fatehabad, Hisar and Jind, questioning administrative lapses despite extensive monitoring deployments. In Fatehabad, police suspensions, mass show-cause notices and multiple FIRs signal a tougher stance as authorities attempt to curb crop-residue fires that worsen toxic winter smog. While districts such as Sirsa report a steep decline in cases compared with last year, others like Jind continue to struggle. The contrasting trends highlight uneven enforcement and persistent challenges across Haryana.

Why has Fatehabad emerged as a top concern for the state?

Fatehabad reported around 75 stubble-burning cases in the latest review cycle, placing it among Haryana’s most problematic districts. Satellite alerts identified more than 70 fire points in a short span, pointing to repeated flare-ups despite advisories and surveillance. The CAQM took note and issued formal notices to the Fatehabad DC and SP, asking why burning continued in red-zone areas where intensive monitoring was mandated. The district’s rise to second place in stubble-burning incidents underscores administrative shortcomings and the scale of the challenge during peak harvesting season.

What action has been taken against officials in Fatehabad?

Following the CAQM’s intervention, Fatehabad SP Siddhant Jain suspended four police personnel and issued show-cause notices to 23 others for failing to prevent crop-residue burning in their jurisdictions. The administration simultaneously acted against 18 nodal officials — three subdivision officers, four block-level officials and 11 village-level nodal officers — directing them to respond within 72 hours. Jain said action had been taken wherever negligence surfaced, adding that monitoring had been underway even before the commission’s notice. The disciplinary sweep reflects an attempt to plug enforcement gaps on the ground.

What steps have been taken to curb farm fires and how are the numbers different from last year?

Nineteen farmers in Fatehabad have been booked under FIRs for allegedly setting fire to stubble, and fines totalling Rs 1.80 lakh have been imposed. While the district remains a hotspot, officials point out that FIRs have dropped by almost 70 per cent compared with last year, when 65 cases were registered. Authorities say the decline indicates better compliance, though the high number of fires shows further intervention is needed. Farmer groups continue to demand more machinery support and compensation instead of punitive action.

What is the situation in Sirsa, Hisar and Jind?

The CAQM has issued notices not only to Fatehabad but also to the DCs of Hisar and Jind, where fire events remain a concern. Jind leads Haryana so far with 132 stubble-burning cases; police arrested 35 farmers in one day, later releasing them on bail. Hisar has also drawn scrutiny for repeated fire alerts.

Sirsa, by contrast, has recorded only 25 stubble-burning cases this season, with 15 FIRs filed. Agriculture officials say this marks a strong improvement — only 10–15 per cent of the cases reported during the same period last year, when 62 farm fires were logged. The district attributes the decline to early intervention, intensive field visits, swift responses to complaints, continuous awareness drives and timely provision of stubble-management equipment.

What preventive measures have been taken in Fatehabad and why are famers still indulging in stubble burning?

Fatehabad authorities designated high-risk red-zone blocks for round-the-clock monitoring. Teams were assigned to clusters of 50 farmers to create awareness, check fields and report violations. Police station in-charges were instructed to ensure daily compliance checks, while agriculture and revenue officials were tasked with immediate responses to suspected burning. Despite these steps, repeated fires reveal gaps in coordination, delayed reporting and difficulty covering vast farmland areas. Officials say they are strengthening patrol routes and using drones where possible, but continued burning shows the limits of manpower-heavy enforcement.