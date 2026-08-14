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Home / Tribune Explainers / Why Fatehabad rice millers are threatening to stop procurement

Why Fatehabad rice millers are threatening to stop procurement

The millers want the government procurement agencies to immediately lift the CMR already prepared and lying at their mills

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:19 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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The millers have submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner and warned that they may stop procuring paddy if their demands are not addressed. File
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Fatehabad rice millers are upset over the delay in lifting custom-milled rice (CMR) prepared for government agencies for the 2025-26 kharif season. They say ready rice is lying at their mills as agencies are not accepting deliveries on time. This, they claim, is also delaying the release of their bank guarantees and fixed deposit receipts (FDRs), causing financial pressure. The millers have submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner and warned that they may stop procuring paddy if their demands are not addressed.

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What are the millers demanding?

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The millers want the government procurement agencies to immediately lift the CMR already prepared and lying at their mills. They have also demanded that the bank guarantees and FDRs be released immediately after completion of deliveries. They said there should be no unnecessary delay in the CMR delivery or payment.

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Which agencies are involved?

The millers have raised concerns about the Food and Supplies Department, HAFED and Haryana Warehousing Corporation. They said the agencies should ensure timely lifting and storage of the rice prepared under government procurement.

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n Why are millers raising the issue of storage space?

According to the millers, their agreements require them to deliver CMR within a specified period and action can be taken if they fail to meet the deadline. However, they said delays occur when the Food Corporation of India (FCI) does not have enough warehouse space to accept the rice. They argued that millers should not be penalised for delays caused by the government agencies or lack of storage space.

Who will be responsible if the rice is damaged?

The millers said if rice deteriorated or shortages occured because agencies failed to lift it on time or did not provide adequate storage space, the agency concerned should be held responsible. They also said they should not be liable for holding charges imposed because of such delays.

What will happen if their demands are not accepted?

The millers have warned that they may stop procuring paddy in the upcoming season. They also threatened to hand over the keys of their rice mills to the respective SDMs as a mark of protest. They have sought the DC's immediate intervention to resolve the issue. The millers also expressed dissatisfaction with their state and district-level association leaders, alleging that their concerns were not being raised effectively. They said they might consider choosing new leadership for the coming season.

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