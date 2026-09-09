Why Gurugram keeps losing its top civic officers and what is it costing the city

Frequent changes at the top of Gurugram's two key civic bodies are undermining the city's infrastructure push, with officials now pushing for a fixed minimum tenure to break the cycle. Here’s what's driving the demand — and what it means for projects on the ground.

Why is the issue of officer tenures suddenly in focus?

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Senior officials have raised the matter directly with Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel, seeking a minimum guaranteed tenure of three years for the heads of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). They argue that short, unpredictable postings have repeatedly derailed infrastructure plans before they can be implemented.

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How frequent has the turnover actually been?

Records show the MCG has had eight Commissioners since June 2019, with the average tenure working out to a little over 10 months. The pattern is just as stark at the GMDA: PC Meena held charge for 12 months (January 2023-January 2024), followed by Dr Narhari Singh Bangar for 10 months till November 2024, and Ashok Kumar Garg for barely six months before Pradeep Dahiya took over in May 2025. Several officers before them, including Vinay Pratap Singh and Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, served between a year and 19 months.

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Why does this hit GMDA harder than other departments?

The GMDA was carved out as a dedicated authority in 2017 specifically to overhaul Gurugram's civic infrastructure after the devastating 2016 flash floods. Its core mandate — long-term policy formulation and integrated planning for roads, drainage and water management — depends on institutional continuity. The officials say rapid CEO changes and additional-charge arrangements have undermined exactly that continuity, with infrastructure projects repeatedly losing momentum midway as each new appointee restarts groundwork, stakeholder coordination and inter-agency approvals from scratch.

What has the government said in response?

Minister Vipul Goel confirmed the concern had been formally raised with him. “This concern has been raised with us. If a civic official posting policy overhaul is required, we will consider it,” he said — signalling that a fixed-tenure policy for the MCG and GMDA chiefs is now under consideration, though no formal decision has been announced yet.