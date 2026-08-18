Why has state denied MSME policy incentives to 16 polluting industries

HARYANA’S newly notified Progressive MSME & Export Promotion Policy, 2026, promises incentives to attract investment and create jobs, but it also draws a clear environmental red line. Sixteen categories of polluting or environmentally sensitive industries have been placed on a "Restrictive List", making these ineligible for incentives. The government is also planning independent inspections before releasing benefits, moving beyond a system largely dependent on self-certification.

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What does Haryana's new MSME policy offer?

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Notified on August 8, the Haryana Progressive MSME & Export Promotion Policy, 2026, seeks to attract Rs 55,000 crore in investment and generate five lakh jobs over the next five years. Gurugram and Faridabad, two of the state's biggest industrial and export hubs, are expected to be major beneficiaries. The policy offers incentives, including capital subsidy, reimbursement of state GST and refund of stamp duty. The quantum of benefits varies according to the zone in which a unit is located, with higher incentives offered in prime and focus zones.

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Which industries have been excluded and why?

Clause 6.1 and Annexure I of the policy identify 16 categories that cannot claim incentives. These include stone crushers and washeries; lime and brick kilns, except refractory units; fly ash and cement-block units; copper and zinc smelters; tanneries; sulphuric acid and electroplating units; used-oil refining; and dyeing and dye-intermediate units without zero liquid discharge systems. Firecracker manufacturing and poultry units, except hatcheries, are also excluded. Units generating trade effluents or air emissions in residential areas, and industries in groundwater-scarce "Dark Zones", face restrictions as well. The exclusions reflect concerns ranging from air and water pollution to groundwater stress and incompatible industrial activity in residential areas.

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Why is environmental compliance a major issue?

The restrictions come amid continuing scrutiny of Haryana's industrial pollution record. Stone-crushing and mining in the Aravallis have faced judicial and regulatory scrutiny, while dyeing, tanning and chemical units have repeatedly drawn complaints over discharge violations. According to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board data as of June 30, 2026, 956 of 968 industries in NCR Haryana did not have basic Air Pollution Control Devices, highlighting the scale of the compliance challenge.

How will the government verify compliance before paying incentives?

The Industries Department plans to introduce physical verification through independent third-party inspections before incentives are released. According to the Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Amit Agrawal, the government will not rely merely on paperwork or self-declarations.

"We do a physical verification. This time we are planning an independent third-party inspection report before incentives are released," Agrawal said.

The move can mark a significant shift from the self-certification-based approach traditionally used for industrial incentives. Its effectiveness, however, will depend on how rigorously inspections are conducted once the first incentive claims under the new policy come up for scrutiny.