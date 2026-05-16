Explainer: Why IPL finds itself at sixes and sevens

When the dust settled after the post-match presentation at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Mullanpur near Chandigarh, a group of young fans stormed the pitch, toward a field already crowded with the who’s who of the region, mostly non-cricketers. As security personnel intercepted the youngsters, they shouted a question that resonated far beyond the boundary ropes: “If others are allowed, why not us?”

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The Indian Premier League (IPL) this season has been defined less by on-field heroics and more by the constant presence of “outsiders”. The unfettered access granted to parents, relatives, and friends — both on the field and in team hotels — has transformed this professional tournament into something resembling an off-season social camp.

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BCCI intervenes

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The situation reached a breaking point midway through the season. Disturbed by visuals of gross misconduct, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a seven-page, strongly-worded advisory to all franchises. The governing body warned that these breaches could cause “significant reputational harm” to the league’s global brand.

The advisory, backed by concerns from IPL chairman Arun Dhumal and the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit, highlighted several alarming “anomalies”. These include:

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Unauthorised access : Players and staff allowing guests into hotel rooms without manager approval.

: Players and staff allowing guests into hotel rooms without manager approval. Owner interference : Franchise owners attempting to approach and hug players during active matches.

: Franchise owners attempting to approach and hug players during active matches. Prohibited substances: The rampant use of vapes and e-cigarettes in dressing rooms, dugouts, and training areas.

Player privilege

While the BCCI’s intent appeared firm, its actions told a different story. A player caught vaping inside the dressing room was fined a mere 25 per cent of his match fee — a slap on the wrist that many argue fails to uphold the spirit of the sport.

Even more concerning was an incident involving a player attempting to vape on an aircraft. While a regular citizen would face severe prosecution under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, the cricketing elite seem to operate under a different set of rules. Cricket pundits say if the BCCI admits a player has intentionally committed an act of indiscipline, the punishment should set a standard, and not suggest that some are “above the law”.

Game out of balance?

While the off-field scandals evoke memories of the league’s past brushes with match-fixing and “lavish parties”, the on-field product is facing its own identity crisis. The IPL is increasingly becoming a tournament of “sky-rocketing sixes” at the expense of a competitive balance.

In 58 matches of the IPL, the 200-run mark has been breached 50 times, and the tournament is still left with the league stage, qualifiers, eliminator and the final. Match outcomes are frequently decided within the first six overs, leading to a predictable product.

This season has already seen 11 centuries — nine of them unbeaten — with an average ton coming in under 50 balls.

Amid concerns over shorter boundaries and pitches curated solely for home-team favours, fans are beginning to see the IPL as a “glamorous event” rather than a sporting contest. This shift is reflected in the numbers: traditional TV viewership is dipping as audiences migrate to digital platforms or tune out entirely.

Technical flaws

The controversial ‘Impact Player’ rule, introduced in 2023, continues to draw criticism from current and former cricketers, who claim it creates an artificial imbalance. Furthermore, the league’s physical toll is mounting. This year alone, approximately Rs 57.6 crore in auction value has been lost to injuries and withdrawals.

From the absence of stars like Matheesha Pathirana to the diplomatic row sparked by the release of Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman, the IPL is currently a league at a crossroads. As the 2026 season progresses, the BCCI faces a choice: restore discipline and address concerns, or risk watching the world’s richest cricket league lose its soul to its own excesses.