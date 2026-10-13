Why is Agriculture Department deploying drones in Ambala

Since farm fires during the paddy harvesting season have been a matter of concern for the government, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has been taking various measures to monitor paddy harvesting and prevent such incidents. Meanwhile, the department has also started using drones for surveillance, and officials believe that the drone monitoring system will help capture, identify and prevent incidents of crop residue burning.

Why has the Agriculture Department deployed drones in Ambala?

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The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has deployed two drones to monitor paddy harvesting and detect incidents of crop residue burning in Ambala district. The move aims at preventing farm fires, improve crop residue management and bring the number of active fire locations (AFLs) down to zero this year. As many as 35 villages have been identified as sensitive to stubble burning.

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How much paddy harvesting has been completed in the district?

According to the department, around 2.20 lakh acres under paddy have been registered on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal. More than 45 per cent of the harvesting has been completed, while nearly 25 per cent of the crop residue has been managed.

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How will the drone-based monitoring help the department?

Ambala Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA Dr Wazir Singh said the drones would monitor one village every day to detect incidents of crop residue burning. The system will capture and identify fire incidents, with survey data stored securely. Details of the affected fields and locations will be shared with the district administration daily to facilitate timely action.

What has been the trend in farm fires in Ambala?

The department has reported a gradual decline in active fire locations over the past few years. Last year, eight AFLs were recorded in the district, leading to the registration of three FIRs. This year, the department has set a target of bringing the number of AFLs down to zero through increased surveillance, awareness campaigns and strict enforcement.

What other steps are being taken to prevent stubble burning?

The department has deputed 563 nodal officers to monitor the situation and promote proper crop residue management. Each nodal officer has been assigned 100 farmers to guide and motivate them against burning paddy residue. The farmers are being encouraged to adopt in-situ management and ex-situ management. They are also being motivated to use crop residue as fodder and avail themselves of government incentives for its proper management.

What were the efforts made to spread awareness?

Village-level camps and awareness programmes were organised to educate farmers about the harmful effects of stubble burning. The department informed them that smoke from burning crop residue contributed to air pollution and could adversely affect the health of the general public, particularly children and the elderly. Burning crop residue also damages soil health.

What action can be taken against violators?

The department has warned the farmers of strict action if they are caught burning paddy residue. The penalties may include a fine, a red entry on the MFMB portal and registration of an FIR. Dr Wazir Singh said the department was confident that the farmers would continue to cooperate in reducing farm fires.