Why the clamour for Punjabi in J&K

SIKH organisations recently held protests for over two weeks across Jammu and Kashmir, seeking official language status for Punjabi in the UT. The All Jammu and Kashmir Sikh Sangat remained at the forefront. On Thursday, an 11-member delegation from Jammu met ruling National Conference MP Shammi Oberoi, who was tasked by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to hold talks with the Sikh group, and called off the protests.

About the demand

Sikh organisations argue that Punjabi has deep historical and cultural roots in J&K and deserves recognition as an official language. The 2011 Census recorded the Sikh population in the UT at 234,848, concentrated mostly in the Jammu division.

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Devinder Singh Vishwanagrik, a Punjabi writer based in Jammu, reminds that it was among the three official languages in the educational system after Partition. “Over the years, it has seen erosion at different levels,” he says. “In fact, Punjabi is among the languages supported by the government-backed Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.”

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Pritam Singh of the Department of Punjabi, University of Jammu, says, “From Guru Nanak Dev’s visit to the region, the language has had a long historical presence here. From Uri (north Kashmir) to Pir Ki Gali (south Kashmir), and across Mirpur and Muzaffarabad (PoK), and Poonch, these were all Punjabi-speaking regions before Independence.”

A language’s literary tradition evolves over time, he adds. “In the region, Punjabi dates back to Guru Nanak Dev. When a language is granted official status, its growth and development gain momentum.”

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Before coming to power in 2024, the National Conference stated in its manifesto that the “Sikh community has played a significant role in our region’s socio-political landscape” and to address its concerns, “we will advocate for the inclusion of Gurmukhi/Punjabi language to preserve and promote it”.

Former J&K minister Manjit Singh, a senior member of the All Jammu and Kashmir Sikh Sangat, said, “We waited for two years after the NC came to power, and then launched protests.”

The key trigger

In September 2020, Parliament passed the J&K Official Languages (Amendment) Bill, which made Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, in addition to Urdu and English, the official languages of J&K, leaving Punjabi out of the list.

After the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Amit Shah described it as “a momentous day for the people of J&K”. He said under the Bill, special efforts would be made for the development of major regional languages like “Gojri, Pahari and Punjabi”.

The move led to condemnation in Jammu and Punjab, with Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal terming it anti-minority and writing a letter to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He said the exclusion of Punjabi as an official language was bound to be seen as an anti-minority and anti-Sikh step. In J&K, Sikh groups threatened to launch a stir.

Support across party lines

Deputy Chief Minister and NC leader Surinder Choudhary said the demand was genuine and was being favourably considered by the CM. He added that “the inclusion of Punjabi was important to enable younger generations to connect with Guru Granth Sahib and gurdwaras”.

The Congress said it would lend support to any legislative approval.

Chief Khalsa Diwan, an Amritsar-based Sikh educational and religious organisation, has asked the Central and J&K governments to restore Punjabi’s official language status and reintroduce it in school education.

Government response

After meeting the protesters, National Conference MP Shammi Oberoi, a key aide of the CM, assured that a Bill would be introduced in the Budget Session.

“I explicitly assure that a comprehensive Bill regarding the official status and implementation of Punjabi language will be introduced. The government will ensure that the Bill and related modalities are passed in the Assembly and implemented,” he said in a letter addressed to the All Jammu and Kashmir Sikh Sangat.