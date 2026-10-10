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Home / Tribune Explainers / Why trekkers go missing in Kullu’s Parbati valley

Why trekkers go missing in Kullu’s Parbati valley

Parbati valley's tourism economy depends on wilderness, but that has now become a safety challenge

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Dipender Manta
Updated At : 02:58 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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At least 116 people have gone missing in Parbati valley, Kullu, since 2011, and 22 of them remain untraced, of which 19 are foreigners. Istock
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PARBATI valley in Kullu district is a landscape of extraordinary beauty and, increasingly, an unsettling trail of disappearances.

Towering mountains, remote villages, dense forests, raging rivers and some of Himachal Pradesh’s most sought-after trekking routes draw thousands of tourists every year. But behind the postcard image lies a troubling reality: 116 people have gone missing in the valley since 2011, and 22 of them remain untraced, of which 19 are foreigners.

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Of the 116 missing persons, rescue teams have managed to locate 94. Yet for the families of the remaining 22, the mountains have offered no answers.

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The risk factors

The figures raise a fundamental question: where, and under what circumstances are tourists disappearing in Parbati valley?

The answer is not one single factor. It is a dangerous combination of untracked tourist movement, unfamiliar and difficult trails, river hazards, remote terrain and the growing shadow of drug tourism.

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One of the biggest challenges for rescuers is the absence of an effective system to record tourist movement on several high-altitude routes. Once visitors leave the main tourist centres, there may be little information about which trail they have taken, whether they are travelling alone or with others, and where they were last seen.

The problem becomes particularly serious on routes connecting Kasol, Kheerganga, Malana, Rashol, Chandrakhani, Mantalai and other remote areas. These trails pass through forests, steep slopes, high-altitude terrain and areas where communication can be unreliable. For a rescue team, even the first question — which direction did the missing tourist take? —can become difficult to answer.

Keeping track

Local adventure tourism operators have sought registration facilities and tourist information centres at important entry points. A system of organised local guides, they argue, could serve two purposes: improving tourist safety while creating employment for youth.

Parbati valley’s trekking routes are not ordinary walking trails. The weather can change rapidly, paths can become difficult to identify and steep terrain leaves little margin for error.

The Kasol-Barshaini-Kheerganga, Kasol-Rashol-Malana-Chandrakhani, Malana-Chandrakhani-Naggar and Mantalai-Bunbuni routes take visitors deep into terrain where a wrong turn can have serious consequences.

The valley’s rivers present another deadly risk. The Parbati and its tributaries run through some of the same areas frequented by trekkers. A fall into a fast-flowing river can turn a missing-person case into a recovery operation with little chance of finding the victim quickly.

Recent cases underline that danger. In February 2023, the body of Ghaziabad-based tech professional Abhinav Mingwal was recovered from the Parbati river nearly two months after he went missing around New Year’s Eve in Kasol. In November that year, Delhi lawyer Shivam Roy fell into the Parbati near Potraghat while returning from Mantalai lake; his body was recovered three days later.

In April 2022, the body of Delhi youth Dhruv Aggarwal was found on the Kheerganga trek around five months after he disappeared.

Dealing with drugs

Another concern is the valley’s association with cannabis and drug tourism. Police and local authorities have repeatedly advised visitors against travelling alone on high-altitude routes.

The concern is not simply drug use itself, but the risks that can follow when intoxicated tourists venture onto unfamiliar trails, steep mountain paths or isolated areas. Impaired judgement can turn an adventurous excursion into a dangerous situation within minutes.

The mystery is not new and has involved international visitors for decades. Among the better-known cases is that of Polish tourist Bruno Muschalik, who disappeared in 2015. American tourist Justin Alexander Shelter was reported missing in 2016.

In May 2023, 22-year-old Mumbai resident Akshay Sethi went missing near Kasol. In 2026, cases involving Delhi tourist Mohit Chaudhary (who was later found dead), Jharkhand resident Sukant Guin and Delhi resident Narender Rawat have again highlighted the vulnerability of visitors in remote parts of the valley.

The 116 missing cases, 94 recoveries and 22 people still untraced since 2011 point to the need for better monitoring rather than restrictions on tourism.

Registration points, marked trails, trained local guides, emergency communication systems, clearer warnings, visitor tracking and stronger coordination between the police, forest officials and rescue teams could significantly improve response times.

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