Why uproar over Centre’s draft 2026 laboratory animal rules

LAST month, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying released the Draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Control and Supervision of Experiment, Breeding and Trading of Laboratory Animals) Rules, 2026. It has proposed changes to replace the earlier framework — the Breeding of and Experiments on Animals (Control and Supervision) Rules, 1998 — with an aim to overhaul the decades-old guidelines. It has invited objections and suggestions till November 5. According to the ministry, the objective is to fast-track approvals for pharmaceutical, medical, and academic research by reducing bureaucratic delay through institutional self-regulation.

The draft has sparked a fierce backlash from prominent animal welfare organisations and activists. Maneka Gandhi, founder, People for Animals (PFA), who was one the core members of the panel that drafted the 1998 rules, says the PFA has already sent its objections. “The new draft rules are inconsistent with the Wild Life (Protection) Act, dilute several protections presently in force, and shift control over experiments from the statutory regulator to the establishments that conduct them,” she notes.

Animal rights groups say the proposed institutional self-regulation will weaken oversight as well as the direct role of the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA) in granting permissions to standard research applications.

Contentious proposals

The major objection is a transition from size to risk-and-pain-based classification. Earlier, only experiments involving small animals (rodents, mice, birds, and rabbits) were reviewed by an establishment’s internal Institutional Animals Ethics Committee (IAEC), while the CCSEA approved protocols involving large animals (dogs, monkeys, horses, pigs, and cattle). The proposed rules say that an institution’s IAEC can now approve mild to moderate pain level experiments on all animals, irrespective of the size.

Critics argue that the draft rules essentially allow institutions to “self-approve” trials, without external checks. Self-regulation is like giving carte blanche to institutions, says Gurugram-based Manta Sidhu, animal rescuer and activist. “There will be no accountability and check on whether the experiment is a mild, moderate pain or an extreme pain level test.”

Another point of contention is doing away with sourcing restrictions. Earlier, research facilities were strictly required to procure animals from registered breeders to ensure traceability. The draft rules allow labs to source animals from open markets and unregistered sellers if registered breeders are unavailable.

Activists say this obstructs the supply-chain traceability, originally implemented to prevent illegal animal trafficking. They say it will boost illegal breeding, capture, and danger to community or farm animals.

Advocates are also alarmed by exceptions that permit the capture and use of stray/feral animals and species protected under the Wild Life Protection Act in laboratory experiments that are given “scientific justification” and specific permissions. Lost pets, street animals, illegal market birds, and even wild animals could now end up in labs, they warn.

“This is not a reliable way to advance medicine and science. Most street animals are not healthy. Community dogs are affected with tick fever, have kidney issues. So, obviously, the results are going to be skewed,” says Sidhu.

Dr Noopur Jain, Science and Research Policy Adviser, PETA India, says, “The draft rules are not only against animal welfare but scientific research as well.”

The new rules say now an ‘establishment’ can include unenclosed areas and mobile facilities. This means animal experimentation can occur in mobile or open-air facilities anywhere, posing severe biosafety and animal welfare risks. This will also make proper regulation, waste containment, and facility inspections practically impossible.

India has made global strides in animal welfare. In 2014, it prohibited the testing of cosmetics on animals. It also stopped live animal dissections in undergrad medical and pharmacy classes, which the new draft rules have recommended to bring back. The New Drugs and Clinical Trials (Amendment) Rules, 2023, stressed the use of modern human-relevant and non-animal testing technologies to assess the safety and efficacy of new and investigational drugs.

The way forward

PETA India has called for the withdrawal of draft rules. It also wants improvement in the 1998 framework. “The biggest change we want is the implementation of non-animal testing methods,” says Jain. “Non-animal testing methods are not just about avoiding animal suffering, but also about scientific opportunities. The Indian Council of Medical Research has approved at least 100 research projects in the last 10 years which involved non-animal testing methods,” she adds.

There are 71 institutes in India, including laboratories who are using non-animal testing methods. India has also developed a model of human skin which can give better results than testing on animals. Moreover, a lot of animal experiments fail because their physiology is different than the human body,” Jain adds.

PETA also want the inclusion of scientists and animal welfare people in framing new rules as well as strict enforcement of the Wild Life (Protection) Act. It also wants a stronger CCSEA and a proper database to check duplicate or repetitive experiments which only cause animal suffering.