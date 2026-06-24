10-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Faridabad society, undergoes head surgery

A 10-year-old boy was attacked by stray dogs while cycling with friends inside the Mulberry County Society in Ballabgarh’s Sector-70 in Faridabad on Tuesday evening. The attack was so severe that the child sustained multiple injuries across his body, including his head.

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Residents immediately rushed him to the Ballabgarh Government Hospital for treatment; from there, he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi due to his critical condition. As his condition worsened on the way, he was admitted to a private hospital in Sector 21A, where he underwent head surgery on Wednesday.

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Residents of the society staged a protest over the dog attack on Wednesday. They claim that over 50 incidents of dogs attacking children and adults have been reported in the last few months.

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Dhirendra Tevatia, a resident of Tower A in the society said that on Tuesday evening, his younger son Parth was cycling with friends in the basement. While riding, the bicycle chain slipped off, and he stopped to put it back in place. At that moment, a pack of seven or eight stray dogs, present in the basement attacked him. Hearing Parth’s screams, his friends rushed over and saw the dogs attacking him.

“After Parth was attacked by dogs, all the friends fled the basement and rushed to the security guard stationed at the society's main gate. The guard arrived with a stick and drove the dogs away. Within ten minutes, the dogs had left Parth critically injured. He is being treated in the hospital," said Dhirendra Tevatia, father of victim Parth.