2 get life in jail for gang-rape, murder of woman in 2023

Faridabad court of additional sessions judge Purushottam Kumar on Tuesday sentenced two convicts to life imprisonment till their last breath in a case of gang-rape and murder of a young woman in 2023. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 2.61 lakh on each.

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The court, while delivered the verdict following a trial that lasted nearly three years, sentenced both to life imprisonment till their last breath for the charges of murder, gang-rape, and offenses under the SC/ST Act, along with three-year prison terms for destroying evidence and house trespass.

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A senior police officer said that to ensure effective investigation and robust prosecution, the case was designated as a 'marked crime' and the Faridabad Police vigorously pursued the matter before the court during the trial.

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According to the police, a young woman was gang-raped and subsequently strangled to death in the Mujesar police station area in 2023.

A case was registered under relevant sections based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother. Given the serious and heinous nature of the case, the investigation was handed over to the Crime Branch (DLF), Faridabad. The Crime Branch team gathered evidence during the investigation and arrested both accused individuals on April 27, 2023.

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The accused were identified as Prahlad, a native of Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh, residing as a tenant in Mujesar village, Faridabad and Mukesh, a native of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, residing as a tenant in Sector-7, Faridabad.

The spokesperson of Faridabad police said that the police proceeded with the investigation after completing the necessary legal formalities, gathered physical and technical evidence, and submitted the charge sheet to the court on July 29, 2023. The case was categorized as a marked crime and the Faridabad Police ensured effective representation in the Hon'ble Court during every hearing, he added.

Deputy District Attorney Rekha Jangra said that the testimonies of 25 prosecution witnesses were recorded before the court. Based on witness statements, physical and technical evidence, and the police investigation, the prosecution presented a strong case, successfully securing the conviction of both accused for the heinous crime.

“On Tuesday, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar convicted both accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment and a fine,” added Jangra.