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Home / Faridabad / 2 more of cyber fraud gang land in Faridabad police net

2 more of cyber fraud gang land in Faridabad police net

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 08:47 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of the Faridabad police.
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The Faridabad police have arrested two more accused, including the mastermind of an interstate gang that committed a cyber-fraud of over Rs 5 lakh by sending an APK file under the pretext of paying an Adani Gas bill. Five gang members were arrested by the police earlier, who have already been sent to jail.

Data belonging to approximately 20,000 Adani Gas consumers and 1,000 UCO Bank customers was seized from the accused, who had also sent APK files to 116 individuals. Six mobile phones, SIM cards, credit cards, and other electronic devices used in the fraud were also seized from the accused.

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According to the police, an elderly resident of Sector 37, filed a complaint that on September 1, he had received a message on his mobile phone, asking him to pay his Adani Gas bill. The message warned that the gas connection would be disconnected if the bill was not paid on time and a mobile number was also provided for contact purposes. When he contacted the number provided in the message, the cyber fraudsters sent him an APK file. After this, the fraudsters used the file to compromise his mobile phone and siphoned off Rs 5,12,334 from his account.

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An FIR was registered at the cyber central police station, Faridabad and the police arrested five accused earlier in the case who were identified as Ashwin Bhai, Khunt Dhaval, Manish Bhai, Deep Vitthalbhai, Pithabhai Bhaya Bhai, residents of Surat, Gujarat.

While investigating, the police arrested two more accused now including the mastermind of the gang. The arrested accused were identified as gang mastermind Deepak Kumar Mandal, resident of Giridih district, Jharkhand and Anil Kumar Mandal, a resident of Deoghar, Jharkhand.

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“Both accused are on four days’ of police remand. During interrogation, they revealed that the ringleader of the gang Deepak Kumar Mandal used to purchase data belonging to people, specifically related to the RTO and Adani Gas and APK files via Telegram. Victims were called and intimidated based on this data, and were induced to download APK files. Once the file was downloaded, Deepak gained full access to the phone. Deepak used the proceeds from the fraud to pay off outstanding credit card bills. We are questioning the accused,” said Inspector Basant Kumar, SHO of Cyber Police Station (Central), Faridabad.

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