2-year-old girl falls into 200-foot borewell in Faridabad

In a major accident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a 200-foot-deep borewell while playing in Sihi village in Faridabad late Sunday evening.

It is being reported that the girl was playing on a tractor parked near the borewell when she slipped and fell into it. The borewell reportedly belonged to the Municipal Corporation.

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The NDRF and SDRF began rescue and relief operations after receiving information about the accident.

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Due to the darkness, lights have been installed around the borewell. The rescue team also inserted a camera into the borewell. The video footage shows some stones lying inside.

The girl's father, Ramdin, said that the borewell had been closed for about 10 years and that its lid had been removed a few days ago. He was at work when villagers informed him that his daughter had fallen into the borewell.

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Villagers said that the borewell had been dry for many years. On Sunday evening, the girl, Neha, was playing with other children near the borewell.

A tractor was also parked nearby. While playing, the children climbed onto the tractor. Suddenly, Neha fell from the tractor and landed directly inside the borewell. The children screamed as soon as Neha fell in.

Police officials said that the sound of a girl crying could be heard from inside the borewell. Villagers are currently being moved away from the area.

"Efforts are underway to determine the depth at which the girl is trapped. Ramdin is originally from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. He has lived in Sihi village for many years and works as a labourer in the village. His family consists of Ramdin, his wife, and their daughter, Neha," said a senior police officer.