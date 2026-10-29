3 held for duping man of Rs 89K on pretext of job

The police have arrested three persons, including a woman, for duping a man of Rs 89,750 on the pretext of offering him a ‘playboy’ job. According to the police, the accused were identified as Firoz Khan, Prakash and a woman, all residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the complaint, the Faridabad resident received a friend request from a Facebook profile. They began communicating, and the conversation subsequently moved to WhatsApp. On August 31, he was offered a “playboy” job through WhatsApp and was asked to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,200. The fraudsters allegedly continued to dupe him under the pretext of the job, inducing him to transfer a total of Rs 89,750 through various transactions.

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Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber Central police station, and the police arrested three persons, including a woman, on Tuesday.

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“Investigations revealed that Firoz and Prakash are partners. They had rented a room in Sector 58, Noida, from where they carried out fraudulent activities by chatting with people via WhatsApp. The woman chatted with the complainant on WhatsApp and induced him to transfer money on the pretext of providing him a job. Firoz is a BBA graduate, while Prakash did not complete his Class XII education. All three accused were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody,” said a spokesperson for the Faridabad police.