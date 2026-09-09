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Home / Faridabad / 3 held in connection with house theft in Nuh

3 held in connection with house theft in Nuh

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Faridabad, Updated At : 10:58 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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The Nuh police arrested three accused in connection with a house theft in the City police station area. Rs 6.15 lakh in cash out of the stolen money, stolen jewellery, mobiles and other household items were recovered from their possession.

According to the police, Nepal, a resident of Ward No 8, Nuh, lodged a complaint, stating that on the night of August 20, unidentified thieves entered the upper-floor room of his house and stole gold and silver jewelelry, cash and other valuables. The complaint detailed that the thieves made off with cash, gold rings, chains, mangalsutras, necklaces, bangles, silver bracelets, anklets and other precious items. After getting information, the Nuh City police reached the spot and a case was registered.

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During investigation, the police obtained crucial leads, based on which accused Aamir, a resident of Ward No. 1, Nuh was arrested on September 4. During interrogation and police remand, the accused confessed to his involvement in the theft and revealed the names of his accomplices. The police also arrested his accomplices identified as Sagar, resident of Ward No. 8, Nuh and Deepak, resident of Jawahar Colony, Faridabad. The accused had carried out the theft in an organised manner.

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“We have recovered Rs 6.15 lakh in cash, an Apple iPhone 17 Pro, an Apple iPhone 14 Pro, some stolen jewelry, silver items, old coins, and a lighter-shaped pistol from the house of accused Amir. Subsequently, Rs 20,000 h, an iPhone 15, a Vivo mobile phone, and a Swift car was recovered from the possession of accused Sagar. Rs 3,000 were recovered from the possession of accused Deepak. We are questioning the accused,” said inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO of City Nuh police station.

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