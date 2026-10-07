3 hurt as dumper’s cylinder explodes while being refilled with CNG in Faridabad

A CNG cylinder on a Tata dumper exploded with a loud blast while being refilled at the BPCL CNG pump on Surajkund Road, Faridabad, on Tuesday.

The explosion was so powerful that the CNG dispensing machine was uprooted, causing chaos at the pump.

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Three pump employees, including Shahid, operator Achchidanand and Sachin, were injured in the incident. All of them were taken to hospital, where their condition was reported to be stable.

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A team from Surajkund police station reached the spot and started investigation.