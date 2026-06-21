In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves across Faridabad, a three-year-old boy was found murdered inside his rented accommodation in Shiv Durga Vihar under the Surajkund police station area on Sunday. The child, identified as Aditya, was discovered lying on a bed with a deep injury to his throat and blood stains around him.

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According to preliminary information, the incident came to light around 11 am when the landlord, Saurabh, heard cries and commotion from the portion occupied by the child’s family. On reaching the room, he found Aditya lying motionless on the bed with severe injuries to his neck. Police were immediately informed.

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A team from Surajkund police station, along with crime branch and forensic experts, rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The child’s body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. However, officials said the autopsy could not be conducted on Sunday and will be carried out later to ascertain the exact cause and time of death.

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Initial findings suggest that the child may have been killed using a sharp-edged weapon. Police officials said the victim’s throat appeared to have been slit, though the exact nature of the injuries will be confirmed after the post-mortem.

The victim was the only child of the family. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances under which the murder took place and identify the person responsible. The motive behind the crime remains unclear.

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Police sources said the child’s mother, Sudha Tiwari, was living in a rented house in Shiv Durga Vihar with her partner and family members. During the investigation, it emerged that she had reportedly separated from her first husband and was currently living with another man. At the time of the incident, the child’s parents were allegedly away from the room, while a female relative was present in another room of the house.

Surajkund SHO Prahlad said police are questioning family members and examining all possible angles. “The child was found dead on a bed with serious injuries to his neck. We have taken the body into custody and are questioning the parents and relatives. The exact facts will emerge after the investigation and post-mortem report,” he said.

The gruesome killing triggered panic in the neighbourhood, with a large number of residents gathering outside the house as news of the murder spread. Police have detained the child’s parents for questioning and said further action will be taken based on evidence collected during the investigation.

The case has raised serious questions about the circumstances leading to the death of the toddler, with investigators treating it as a suspected murder and probing all possible leads.