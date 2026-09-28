​3-year-old girl trapped in Faridabad borewell dies after 10-hour rescue operation

A three-year-old girl who fell into an open 200-feet-deep borewell while playing in Faridabad's Sihi village on Sunday evening died after a nearly 10-hour rescue operation.

The girl was pulled out of the borewell at around 4 am and rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

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“We have kept the body in the mortuary. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of her death,” said a senior police officer.

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Teams from the Haryana Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Municipal Corporation and Health Department worked at the site to rescue the girl.

An NDRF official said the team received information about the incident at around 8 pm on Sunday and reached the site from Ghaziabad at about 9 pm. By then, teams from other departments were already engaged in the rescue operation.

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Initially, rescuers could hear the girl crying from inside the borewell, but the sound stopped after some time. The equipment brought by the team proved ineffective inside the borewell, following which a tool was fabricated on-site with the help of a local car mechanic.

SDRF officials said the borewell had been abandoned for several years and contained water at a depth of 125 feet, which significantly hampered the rescue operation. The child was trapped upside down at a depth of around 200 feet. After a strenuous effort, rescuers managed to pull her out by her legs, but she was unresponsive.

The incident has triggered anger among residents of Sector 8, who have questioned the Municipal Corporation’s handling of the abandoned borewell. Residents alleged that the accident could have been prevented had the borewell been securely sealed.

Sanjeev Kumar, Executive Engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, said the borewell had been sealed with a lid about 15 years ago and that the civic body had not received any information regarding the lid being removed.

“The matter will be investigated and action will be taken in accordance with the rules against whoever is found to be negligent,” he said.

According to the girl’s father, Ramdin, the borewell belonged to the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad and had been closed for about 15 years. He claimed that its lid had been removed a few days ago.

Neha fell into the borewell while playing with other children near it. A tractor was parked nearby and the children had climbed onto it while playing. Neha allegedly slipped from the tractor and fell into the borewell.