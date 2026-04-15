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Home / Faridabad / 30-year-old man beaten to death in Faridabad's Ballabgarh

30-year-old man beaten to death in Faridabad's Ballabgarh

Group of 15-20 persons allegedly attacked the victim over suspected monetary dispute; FIR lodged against unidentified persons

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 02:40 PM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Aadesh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, worked as a manager at a tavern near a liquor shop in Sector 3.
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A 30-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks in Sector 3, Ballabgarh in Faridabad on Tuesday night. The incident reportedly took place around 150 metres from a police station.

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The deceased, identified as Aadesh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, worked as a manager at a tavern near a liquor shop in the HSVP Market area of Sector 3.

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At around 12:30 am, he was allegedly attacked by a group of 15 to 20 people and succumbed to his injuries. Police said the motive appears to be a monetary dispute, though investigation is underway.

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Police reached the spot after receiving information, took custody of the body and sent it for postmortem examination.

Faridabad Sector 8 SHO Inspector Ranbir Singh said an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons.

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Efforts are on to identify and arrest the attackers. CCTV footage is being examined and witnesses are being questioned, he added.

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