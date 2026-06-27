​32 licensed weapons go missing from Faridabad police station armoury; ASI suspended

Thirty-two licensed weapons kept under police custody at the malkhana (armoury) of the Sector 8 police station in Faridabad have gone missing. The missing weapons include foreign-made firearms.

Advertisement

Following an investigation, the police have registered a theft case against the malkhana in-charge, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bijendra Singh. Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta has suspended the ASI and ordered a departmental inquiry.

Advertisement

The weapons had been deposited by local residents with the police for safekeeping and were to be returned to their licensed owners when needed.

Advertisement

According to police sources, the missing weapons include several foreign-made firearms, with values estimated to range from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. It is suspected that these weapons have been sold in Rajasthan, Noida and other parts of the Delhi-NCR region. However, the police have not yet issued an official statement.

The discrepancy came to light during a routine inspection of the malkhana. An initial check revealed that only 13 weapons were missing, but a thorough investigation later showed that 32 firearms were unaccounted for. Subsequently, senior police officials ordered an inquiry, which confirmed the shortage.

Advertisement

Police are now investigating the entire matter with extreme confidentiality. Currently, the biggest challenge facing the police is recovering the missing weapons. If these weapons are used in criminal activities, the police could face serious questions.

“The matter is under investigation. Whoever played a role in the theft of the weapons will not be spared,” said Satender Kumar Gupta, Police Commissioner.