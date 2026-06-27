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Home / Faridabad / ​32 licensed weapons go missing from Faridabad police station armoury; ASI suspended

​32 licensed weapons go missing from Faridabad police station armoury; ASI suspended

Initial check revealed 13 weapons missing, but a thorough investigation later showed that 32 firearms were unaccounted for

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 09:13 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta has suspended the ASI and ordered a departmental inquiry. File Photo
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Thirty-two licensed weapons kept under police custody at the malkhana (armoury) of the Sector 8 police station in Faridabad have gone missing. The missing weapons include foreign-made firearms.

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Following an investigation, the police have registered a theft case against the malkhana in-charge, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bijendra Singh. Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta has suspended the ASI and ordered a departmental inquiry.

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The weapons had been deposited by local residents with the police for safekeeping and were to be returned to their licensed owners when needed.

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According to police sources, the missing weapons include several foreign-made firearms, with values estimated to range from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. It is suspected that these weapons have been sold in Rajasthan, Noida and other parts of the Delhi-NCR region. However, the police have not yet issued an official statement.

The discrepancy came to light during a routine inspection of the malkhana. An initial check revealed that only 13 weapons were missing, but a thorough investigation later showed that 32 firearms were unaccounted for. Subsequently, senior police officials ordered an inquiry, which confirmed the shortage.

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Police are now investigating the entire matter with extreme confidentiality. Currently, the biggest challenge facing the police is recovering the missing weapons. If these weapons are used in criminal activities, the police could face serious questions.

“The matter is under investigation. Whoever played a role in the theft of the weapons will not be spared,” said Satender Kumar Gupta, Police Commissioner.

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