60-year-old man allegedly slits wife’s throat after domestic dispute in Faridabad, flees

A 60-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon following a domestic dispute at their home in Shyam Colony, Faridabad. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene. Based on a complaint filed by the couple’s eldest son, an FIR was registered at the Palla police station.

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According to police, the deceased was identified as 52-year-old Kiran. She lived with her husband, Arun Singh, and their three children in Shyam Colony. All three children are married.

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In the complaint, Karan, the eldest son of the couple, stated that on Thursday night, his father Arun Singh, mother Kiran, and other family members were at home in their respective rooms when an argument broke out between his parents. The altercation soon turned physical.

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“During the incident, my father slit my mother Kiran’s throat with a sharp-edged weapon and fled from the spot. Hearing the commotion, other family members rushed out of their rooms and found my mother lying in a pool of blood. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” Karan said in the complaint.

A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, who will be nabbed soon.