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Home / Faridabad / 628 declared bail jumpers as Faridabad police launch drive to track down criminals from last decade

628 declared bail jumpers as Faridabad police launch drive to track down criminals from last decade

3,000 serious offenders identified during physical verification campaign

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 05:57 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Beyond locating missing convicts, the campaign serves as a proactive measure to prevent recidivism.
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The Faridabad police have launched a massive physical verification drive to target serious offenders from the last decade. Operating under the specialised RJSF pilot project, the police have so far identified over 3,000 criminals and tracked down 628 bail jumpers. The crackdown focuses on individuals previously arrested for heinous crimes, including murder, dacoity, extortion, robbery and violations under the Arms Act.

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Led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Kumar Mohan, police teams are conducting extensive door-to-door checks across the district to verify the current residential status of the offenders. The sweeping operation revealed that hundreds of criminals had vanished from their recorded addresses, violating their bail conditions. In response, authorities have initiated strict legal proceedings to officially declare 628 missing offenders as bail jumpers.

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Moving beyond standard tracking protocols, the Faridabad police are also taking a tough stance against the legal guarantors of these fugitives. Applications under Section 491 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have already been moved against the sureties of three absconding individuals, with paperwork for eight more currently underway. Officials emphasised that this strategy ensured absolute accountability, warning that those who guarantee an offender's good behaviour will face severe legal consequences if the accused flees.

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Beyond locating missing convicts, the campaign serves as a proactive measure to prevent recidivism. Police teams have already opened 35 new history sheets to keep a permanent eye on repeat offenders, and arrested 13 wanted criminals during the raids.

Campaign performance at a glance

MetricFigure / Statistics
Total Identified Serious Offenders (Last 10 Years)3,499
Offenders Successfully Verified2,212 (63.22%)
Offenders Found at Recorded Addresses1,368
Absconding / Declared Bail Jumpers628
Currently Lodged in Different Jails161
Offenders Found Deceased55
New History Sheets Opened35
Wanted Criminals Arrested During Drive13
Remaining Verifications Underway1,287
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