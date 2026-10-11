7 members of ‘Gulel’ gang nabbed after encounter in Faridabad

Faridabad police nabbed seven members of an interstate “Gulel” gang involved in dacoity and robbery following an encounter on Saturday night. Two of the seven accused, identified as Satbir and Pratap, sustained gunshot wounds to their legs during the exchange of fire and were admitted to hospital.

“The accused gang members used to travel from Madhya Pradesh to Faridabad to conduct reconnaissance of houses and return to their home state after committing crimes. They would use slingshots to fire marbles at houses to check for the presence of people inside. If there was no response, they would attempt to break in. One country-made pistol, two cartridges, two large knives, two iron rods used for breaking open doors, two slingshots and 17 marbles were recovered from their possession,” said Aman Yadav, ACP (Crime), Faridabad.

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According to the police, on Saturday night, the Sector 16 crime branch team received information that members of a gang from Madhya Pradesh were planning to commit a major crime near the Agra Canal bridge, close to Sotai village.

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Acting on the information, the police team reached the spot and asked the suspects to stop. However, the accused attempted to flee on seeing the police. During the ensuing chase, one of the accused opened fire at the police team.

The police retaliated, injuring Satbir and Pratap in the legs. Subsequently, the police apprehended all seven accused.

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The accused were identified as Satbir and Sukhlal, residents of Rushia Tapra village in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, and Pratap, Betal, Dhan Singh, Devdhar and Harbir, residents of Kanera village in Guna district of the state.

The Madhya Pradesh Police had also announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for the arrest of Pratap. Eight cases are registered against Pratap, two against Betal and four against Dhan Singh.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang was operating across state borders. Its members would travel from Madhya Pradesh to other states to conduct reconnaissance of houses and commit robberies and thefts whenever they spotted an opportunity. After committing the crimes, they would return to Madhya Pradesh. The gang has committed crimes in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. We are questioning the accused and making efforts to ascertain the number of crimes they have committed in Faridabad and the surrounding areas,” ACP Yadav said.