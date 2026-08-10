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Home / Faridabad / 75-km from Faridabad, 4 siblings walk Kanwar Yatra to pray for school fees after being expelled

75-km from Faridabad, 4 siblings walk Kanwar Yatra to pray for school fees after being expelled

Their parents, Sunita and Bharat Singh, are both persons with disabilities and have been struggling with financial difficulties

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 10:35 AM Aug 10, 2026 IST
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Four siblings from Kosikalan, a town around 75 km from Faridabad, are undertaking the Kanwar Yatra.
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With blistered feet and a Kanwar carrying Gangajal on their shoulders, four siblings from Kosikalan, a town around 75 km from Faridabad, are undertaking the Kanwar Yatra with an unusual prayer that Lord Shiva will help their parents pay off their school fees that got them expelled.

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The children; 7-year-old Prerna (Class 3), Shivam (Class 7), another sibling studying in Class 9, and their elder sister Sadhna (Class 11); set out on foot from Haridwar on July 30 after collecting holy water from the Ganga.

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Their parents, Sunita and Bharat Singh, are both persons with disabilities and have been struggling with financial difficulties. The family was unable to pay children’s private school fees for several months, following which the siblings were expelled, according to the family.

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With no help forthcoming from relatives or friends, the children decided to undertake the pilgrimage, hoping that their prayers would bring a miracle from Lord Shiva.

The siblings' story has struck a chord with many, with videos of their journey circulating on social media. In one video, Sadhna says her parents’ disability have left the family unable to keep up with the payments.

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“For now, we are relying on faith and hope for a miracle. We are undertaking the Kanwar Yatra and praying that we get our school bags back,” she says in the video.

The children’s devotion has touched many people, but it has also raised questions regarding the role of local administration and authorities to help the family.

Their story also highlights the plight of economically vulnerable families living in and around the National Capital Region, which are miles behind in terms of access to basic opportunities and services.

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