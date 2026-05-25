AAP sweeps 10 seats unopposed as Faridkot district gears up for local body polls

Candidates for 10 municipal council (MC) seats have been elected unopposed in the Faridkot district. All these unopposed elected MCs are of AAP. A maximum of seven of these unopposed elected are from Jaito, followed by two in Kotkapura and one in Faridkot.

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Following the withdrawal of nominations, the ruling AAP has already secured these ten wards without a contest. Consequently, the democratic battle will now be fought across the remaining 61 wards of the district, where a total of 249 candidates remain in the political fray.

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The district administration has finalised all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the MC elections scheduled to take place on Tuesday. On Monday, polling parties equipped with ballot papers, ballot boxes, and other essential election material were systematically dispatched to their designated booths from three centralised locations.

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For the Faridkot Municipal Council, teams were sent out from Government Barjindra College. For Kotkapura, the dispatch was managed from Dr Hari Singh Sewak Government School, while the teams for Jaito were sent from University College. Adequate police personnel have been deployed alongside the election staff to maintain strict law and order and ensure a peaceful voting process.

Providing a breakdown of the remaining contested seats, election officials stated that in the Faridkot Municipal Council, 105 candidates are competing for 24 out of the total 25 wards. In Kotkapura, 100 candidates are contesting across 27 out of 29 wards. In Jaito, 44 candidates are testing their political fortunes in the remaining 10 out of 17 wards.