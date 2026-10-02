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Home / Faridabad / After fight with wife, man jumps into Agra canal in Faridabad; search underway

After fight with wife, man jumps into Agra canal in Faridabad; search underway

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 07:27 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The police and other teams are conducting a search operation at various locations along the canal. iStock photo
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A young man jumped into the Agra canal in front of his wife after an argument in Faridabad on Friday, prompting a search operation.

The man has been identified as Pawan, a resident of Sector 29. According to reports, he and his wife, Dimple, had an argument over an issue that morning. Pawan then took his bike and left home.

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His wife and family members later arrived at the scene and tried to stop him, but he jumped into the canal. The police launched a search operation, but the young man could not be located till the time of filing this report.

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According to the police, Pawan lives in Sector 29 with his wife, Dimple, and works at a nearby factory. On Friday morning, an argument broke out between the couple over an issue. Pawan subsequently left for work, but the dispute with his wife continued over the phone.

In the afternoon, Pawan reached the Sector 29 bridge. From there, he called his wife and told her that he was going to jump into the Agra Canal. Upon hearing this, Dimple immediately rushed out of the house and informed her sister about the situation.

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When Dimple reached the bridge, Pawan was standing on the bank of the canal. She tried to reason with her husband from a distance. Pawan warned her that if she came closer, he would jump into the canal. Dimple remained at a distance and continued talking to him.

Meanwhile, her sister's husband arrived at the scene and tried to stop Pawan. As soon as Dimple attempted to approach him, he jumped into the canal. He disappeared into the water right before his wife's eyes. Two young men who were bathing in the canal tried to rescue him and pull him out, but they were unsuccessful.

“After receiving the information, a police team from Kheri Pul police station reached the spot. The police and other teams are conducting a search operation at various locations along the canal. So far, no trace of Pawan has been found. The search is underway,” said a senior police officer.

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