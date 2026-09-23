AI-generated obscene photo of teacher posted on social media, case registered

Faridabad police registered an FIR against unknown accused for creating an obscene and nude image of a school sports teacher by using AI and digital editing, and circulating it on Instagram.

According to the complaint filed by the 26-year-old sports teacher at a private school, she received a “Hello” message from a fake account on her Instagram ID on August 19. Shortly thereafter, she received messages and calls from a foreign number on WhatsApp. The caller sent a photo of a girl and asked her to identify the person; finding the call suspicious, she blocked the number.

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According to the victim, she subsequently discussed the matter with a former classmate. During the conversation, the name of a young man came up, who was accused of taking photos of girls from Instagram, editing these, and sending these to others. A conference call also took place involving the victim, her former classmate, and the young man in question. The victim alleged that the young man behaved indecently towards her during this call.

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The victim stated that on September 12, she received a request from an Instagram account. Upon opening the profile, she saw posts featuring obscene photos of several girls, including a photo of herself that had been edited to show her naked. The images were labelled “paid girl” and displayed her mobile number along with two other numbers. The victim reported the account, leading to its closure. It is alleged that similar photos were circulated again on September 13 and September 17 using different accounts.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown accused at the cyber police station, central, Faridabad on Monday.

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“Efforts are on to identify the accused who created the photo and operated the fake ID, based on the relevant Instagram ID and available digital evidence. The accused will be arrested soon,” said the spokesperson of the Faridabad police.