Armed men break into Faridabad property dealer’s house, tie him to cot, loot Rs 1 crore

Five armed robbers scaled the boundary wall of a property dealer's house in Fatehpur Taga village, under the Dhauj police station area, in the early hours of Saturday, held him at gunpoint, tied him to a cot and fled with nearly Rs 1 crore in cash.

The victim, Abdul Kareem, a property dealer whose brother, Arshad, has served as the village sarpanch, told police that he was alone at home on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, as the rest of his family had gone out.

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He said around Rs 1 crore in cash had been kept at home for land registries scheduled for Saturday. The money had come from the sale of some land.

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According to Kareem's statement to police, around 2.30 am, five armed men climbed over the wall and entered the house while he was fast asleep. They overpowered him at gunpoint and tied him to a charpai with ropes.

One of the robbers stood guard over him with a weapon while the remaining four ransacked the rooms, breaking open the locks of an almirah and searching the beds. The gang made off with the cash stashed inside the almirah, escaping through the same wall they had breached.

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Kareem remained tied to the cot through the night. It was only on Saturday morning, when his family members returned home, that he was untied. The family then alerted the police.

Dhauj police station in-charge Anil Kumar said a probe was underway, with police questioning family members about the number of assailants, the weapons used and the manner in which the crime was carried out. Investigators are also examining how the robbers came to know that such a large sum of cash was being kept in the house, he said.

A police team, along with a forensic team, reached the spot soon after the incident was reported and collected evidence from the house. Police are also scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed in the vicinity in an effort to trace the movement and establish the identity of the accused.

Police said efforts were on to nab the accused at the earliest, with the case being probed from multiple angles, including the possibility that the robbers had prior information about the cash being kept at the house.