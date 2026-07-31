ASI attacked, woman abducted in Faridabad; police rescue victim, arrest 2 accused

In a shocking incident, miscreants attacked an ASI sitting in a car and abducted his female friend on Thursday night in the Sector 78 area of Greater Faridabad. Acting swiftly, police teams rescued the woman safely and arrested two of the accused within hours.

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According to police, ASI Dharmendra, posted at the BPTP police station, was sitting in a car with a female acquaintance, reportedly a dentist, behind Vigyan Bhawan in Sector 78 around 10 pm. At that time, three youths on a motorcycle blocked their path by parking their vehicle in front of the car. When the ASI objected, the accused got into a scuffle with him.

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Shortly after, two more youths arrived at the spot. One of them was carrying an iron rod and used it to attack the ASI. During the assault, one of the accused took the driver’s seat while another sat in the back seat with the woman. They then fled in the car.

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It is alleged that the accused drove the woman to various locations for an extended period and also assaulted her. Meanwhile, the injured ASI managed to apprehend one of the attackers at the spot and informed the police.

After receiving the information, teams from the Sector 75 and Sector 65 crime branches were deployed. During interrogation, one arrested accused revealed the mobile numbers of other suspects and other crucial details. Acting on technical surveillance, police tracked the accused and intercepted their car near the Faridpur village bus stand.

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Police rescued the woman safely and arrested two accused, identified as Yash, a resident of the Bhataula village, and Yashraj, a resident of the Faridpur village in Faridabad. The woman also sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital.

A senior police officer said the accused are being questioned and further investigation is underway.