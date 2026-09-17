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Home / Faridabad / Cement mixer truck rams 11 vehicles after brake failure on Faridabad road, 9 injured

Cement mixer truck rams 11 vehicles after brake failure on Faridabad road, 9 injured

Crash occurred on slope from Ghata T-point towards Paras Quartier; traffic jam cleared within about an hour

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:18 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Damaged vehicles after a cement mixer truck rammed into 11 vehicles on Faridabad road following brake failure.
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At least nine people suffered minor injuries after a cement mixer truck lost control following brake failure and collided with 11 vehicles, including seven cars, two motorcycles and two trucks, on the Faridabad road on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 9:45 pm on Wednesday on the slope leading from Ghata T-point towards the Paras Quartier building.

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Following the accident, vehicle debris was scattered across the road, causing a traffic jam stretching several kilometres.

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According to the police, the accident involved seven cars, two motorcycles and two trucks. The damaged cars included an electric cab and a newly purchased Grand Vitara. The second truck was loaded with around 50 tonnes of stones.

According to the police, no one sustained serious injuries. Subsequently, the damaged vehicles were removed from the road using a crane. Traffic started moving normally around 11:30 pm, with the congestion clearing completely about an hour later.

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A senior police officer said the concrete mixer truck was heading from Ghata T-point towards Paras Quartier when its brakes failed on the slope, causing the driver to lose control and ram into the vehicles ahead one after another before the truck finally slowed down after colliding with a dumper loaded with stones.

No car driver or vehicle occupant has lodged a complaint in the matter so far, he added.

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