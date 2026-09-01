Class 11 student dies after ‘jumping’ from school building in Faridabad

A Class 11 student allegedly jumped from the third floor of Navodaya Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School on Ghazipur Road in Faridabad on Tuesday under suspicious circumstances. School staff rushed the student to a hospital, but she died on the way.

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The parents of the deceased student have levelled serious allegations against the school administration and a teacher. They alleged that their 16-year-old daughter, Jhanvi, had gone out to eat biryani without informing anyone. According to the parents, when the teacher learned about the incident, he became angry and allegedly made Jhanvi stand as a form of punishment for about four hours. They claimed that she was deeply distressed by the incident and subsequently died by suicide. However, the circumstances surrounding the student’s death and the exact reason for her actions have not yet been established.

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“Jhanvi was allegedly made to stand in the sun for about four hours as punishment. She was deeply distressed by the incident,” said her father, Pramod Kumar, a resident of Pali village.

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Meanwhile, school principal RK Sharma categorically denied the allegation that the student had been punished. He said Jhanvi had not been subjected to any form of punishment and had left the classroom after telling others that she was going to the restroom.

After receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Dabua police station reached the school and inspected the premises. An investigation has been initiated, and statements are being collected from the school management, teachers, classmates and the student’s family members.

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“Every aspect of the circumstances surrounding the student’s death is being examined. A clear picture of the cause of the incident and the question of responsibility will emerge only after the investigation is completed. A probe is underway,” said Inspector Sumer Singh, SHO of the Dabua police station.