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Home / Faridabad / Class 12 student dies by 'suicide' after shooting himself in Faridabad

Class 12 student dies by 'suicide' after shooting himself in Faridabad

Student found dead in bathroom with a country-made firearm lying beside him; police probe source of weapon and circumstances surrounding death

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 07:25 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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A Class XII student allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with a country-made firearm at his home in Pali village of Faridabad. The reason behind the suicide has not yet been ascertained, and the police are investigating the case.

According to a complaint filed by the deceased’s father, his 17-year-old son was pursuing Class XII through an open-school programme. He also attended coaching classes.

On Wednesday evening, around 5 pm, his wife and elder son went to a plot near their house, while his younger son was alone at home.

According to the father, when his elder son returned home around 6 pm, his younger brother was nowhere to be seen. While searching for him, the elder son reached the third floor and, looking through a bathroom window, found the student lying in a pool of blood. He raised an alarm, drawing people from the neighbourhood to the spot. Subsequently, the latch on the gallery door was broken to gain access. A country-made firearm was found lying next to the student inside the bathroom, the father told the police.

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After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and videographed the scene. Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Crime Branch were also called to the location.

The father has not expressed suspicion against anyone. An FIR was registered under the Arms Act at Dabua police station, and the police have launched an investigation.

“The cause behind the suicide has not yet been ascertained. We are trying to determine where the student obtained the country-made firearm (desi katta) and the circumstances under which he took this step. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem on Thursday, and further investigation is under way,” said Inspector Sumer Singh, SHO of Dabua police station, Faridabad.

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