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Home / Faridabad / Class X student found dead at classmate's home in Faridabad

Class X student found dead at classmate's home in Faridabad

Family vandalises property, pelts stones at police

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 11:48 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The deceased has been identified as Arjun (17), a resident of Sai Nagar Part-2.
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Tension erupted in Faridabad’s Titu Colony late Thursday night after a 17-year-old Class 10 student was found hanging inside the residence of a female classmate.

The incident triggered violent protests by the deceased boy's family, leading to property damage and stone-pelting that left two police officers injured.

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The deceased has been identified as Arjun (17), a resident of Sai Nagar Part-2. According to police, Arjun visited the girl’s house in Shiv Shakti Enclave late Thursday night, after which the police was informed that he had committed suicide by hanging.

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After getting information, Arjun's family and a large mob gathered at the girl’s residence. Alleging murder, the crowd vandalised the house. As additional police forces arrived to restore order, protesters pelted stones at the police, injuring two officers. Subsequently, the police managed to bring the situation under control and sent the body to BK Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The victim's father, Bhushan, a native of Nalanda, Bihar, said that Arjun returned from school at 2:00 pm and was taken away by an acquaintance around 2:30 pm. By 4:30 pm, the family was informed of his death.

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“When I went to the girl’s house, I found my son’s body hanging from a rope," Bhushan said. "My son and the girl knew each other for about two years. A meeting regarding this matter had been held at the school some time ago. Since then, my son stopped visiting her street. The girl’s family killed my son.”

Meanwhile, the girl’s family has accused Arjun of persistently harassing their daughter. They stated that a complaint had previously been lodged with the school, where Arjun's family had offered an apology.

According to them, Arjun entered their home late at night and took his own life.

Police have launched an investigation into both the death and the subsequent violence.

“The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Family members created a commotion and vandalised the girl’s house. We are investigating the entire matter,” said Inspector Rakesh Kumar, SHO of the Kheri Pul police station.

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