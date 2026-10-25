Cops pelted with stones on arrival to end protest in Faridabad

A clash broke out between cops and villagers in Faridabad on Saturday afternoon when the police began forcibly removing villagers who were staging a sit-in protest against the establishment of a dumping yard in Bhankri village.

Seeing their protest being dismantled, the villagers started pelting stones at the cops. Four police personnel sustained minor injuries during the incident. As the commotion escalated, around 20 protesters were taken into police custody.

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In the presence of heavy police force, the Municipal Corporation finally cleared the site where a protest against the Bhankri dumping yard was taking place. As part of the action, the police also closed one lane of the Faridabad-Gurugram road for a stretch of half a kilometre. The Municipal Corporation has now begun dumping waste at the site.

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For the past month, there has been opposition to the establishment of a dumping yard on land in Bhankri village. Residents had set up tents at the site and begun a protest. Earlier, the municipal corporation with the assistance of the police had removed the protesters from the site. However, just two days later, following their release from police custody, the individuals returned and gathered at the protest site once again. This time, the police also dismantled the tents that had been set up at the site.

A dumping yard is being constructed by the Municipal Corporation in Bhakhri village, located in the Aravalli area. Villagers have been staging a protest against this for the past 11 days.

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The protesting villagers state that the Aravalli range is an ecologically sensitive area. Establishing a dumping yard and disposing of waste here could harm the environment. Contaminated water (leachate) from the waste could seep into the ground and pollute the groundwater which, in turn, could have an adverse impact on the health of villagers.

Anil Yadav, Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad said that a disposal plan was being prepared. However, the collection of waste is also essential; hence, the sit-in protest has been cleared. People will begin to see some relief before long.