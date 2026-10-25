DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Faridabad / Cops pelted with stones on arrival to end protest in Faridabad

Cops pelted with stones on arrival to end protest in Faridabad

Were removing villagers protesting setting up of dumping yard at Bhakhri village

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 10:44 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A clash broke out between cops and villagers in Faridabad on Saturday afternoon when the police began forcibly removing villagers who were staging a sit-in protest against the establishment of a dumping yard in Bhankri village.

Seeing their protest being dismantled, the villagers started pelting stones at the cops. Four police personnel sustained minor injuries during the incident. As the commotion escalated, around 20 protesters were taken into police custody.

Advertisement

In the presence of heavy police force, the Municipal Corporation finally cleared the site where a protest against the Bhankri dumping yard was taking place. As part of the action, the police also closed one lane of the Faridabad-Gurugram road for a stretch of half a kilometre. The Municipal Corporation has now begun dumping waste at the site.

Advertisement

For the past month, there has been opposition to the establishment of a dumping yard on land in Bhankri village. Residents had set up tents at the site and begun a protest. Earlier, the municipal corporation with the assistance of the police had removed the protesters from the site. However, just two days later, following their release from police custody, the individuals returned and gathered at the protest site once again. This time, the police also dismantled the tents that had been set up at the site.

A dumping yard is being constructed by the Municipal Corporation in Bhakhri village, located in the Aravalli area. Villagers have been staging a protest against this for the past 11 days.

Advertisement

The protesting villagers state that the Aravalli range is an ecologically sensitive area. Establishing a dumping yard and disposing of waste here could harm the environment. Contaminated water (leachate) from the waste could seep into the ground and pollute the groundwater which, in turn, could have an adverse impact on the health of villagers.

Anil Yadav, Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad said that a disposal plan was being prepared. However, the collection of waste is also essential; hence, the sit-in protest has been cleared. People will begin to see some relief before long.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts