Crane overturns during flyover construction near Jewar Airport in Faridabad, several workers trapped

A major accident occurred on Thursday during the construction of a flyover connected to Jewar Airport near Panhera Khurd village in Faridabad, when a heavy crane lifting girders suddenly lost balance and overturned, trapping several workers at the site.

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The incident created panic among workers, who immediately began relief and rescue efforts. After being alerted, police teams rushed to the location and joined the rescue operation.

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With assistance from construction company staff, local villagers and rescue personnel, efforts were made to free workers trapped beneath the overturned crane. Construction work was suspended following the accident.

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Rescue operations were intensified with the use of heavy machinery. Several injured workers were pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, heavy rainfall had left the construction site muddy and slippery. After the rain eased, work resumed, but the crane reportedly lost stability while lifting girders and toppled over. Around six to seven workers were present at the scene at the time of the accident.

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There is also a possibility of fatalities, although it was not officially confirmed by the administration or the police by late evening.

Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav said the cause of the accident is under investigation. The exact extent of the damage and the condition of all workers will be known once the rescue operation is completed.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), district administration, and a large police contingent remain at the site, monitoring the situation.