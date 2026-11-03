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Home / Faridabad / Deaf, mute man dies by suicide after alleged assault by in-laws

Deaf, mute man dies by suicide after alleged assault by in-laws

Family claims 22-year-old was beaten at wife’s home following dispute over an alleged extramarital affair

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 09:03 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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A 22-year-old man who was unable to hear or speak has died by suicide just six months after his marriage, following an alleged assault by his in-laws, police said on Monday.

The family of the deceased, identified as Satbir, a resident of Nehru Colony, alleged that his wife had been having an affair with another man. According to his relatives, Satbir had spotted his wife out with the individual two months ago, after which she left for her maternal home.

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Satbir’s cousin, Shiva, said the young man had travelled to his wife’s parental home on Saturday to persuade her to return. However, he was allegedly assaulted by members of her family during the visit. Satbir took his own life after returning home from the incident.

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The tragedy came to light around 5 PM on Sunday when Satbir was left alone at home while his mother went to the market. Upon her return, she discovered him hanging in an upstairs room. Neighbours rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Satbir worked with his father, Goverdhan, who runs a shoe stall under the Bata flyover. Shiva noted that Satbir and his younger brother, 20-year-old Kamal, had both been married about six months ago. Satbir’s wife, Vandana, and her family are originally from Ghaziabad.

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“Satbir’s wife Vandana was in contact with another man,” Shiva alleged. “About two months ago, Satbir had spotted them together. Following this, Vandana went to her parents’ home. Satbir tried to persuade her to return on several occasions, but she remained unwilling. On Saturday, Satbir went to his in-laws’ house to bring his wife back but he was assaulted there by members of her family.”

Police took custody of the body and handed it over to the family on Monday following a post-mortem examination.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Neeraj Sharma stated that a senior police official confirmed the family has not yet filed a formal complaint against anyone.

“We have not received any complaint yet,” Sharma said. “We handed over the body to the kin after the post-mortem and a further probe is underway.”

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