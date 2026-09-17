Drugs worth Rs 15 cr seized in Faridabad raid, three foreign nationals arrested

A joint team comprising the NIT Crime Branch, Faridabad, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi, has raided a house in Lakkadpur and seized cocaine and other narcotics worth approximately Rs 15 crore. Three foreign nationals were arrested during the operation.

According to the police, the NIT crime branch received information that foreign nationals were in possession of narcotics in the Lakkadpur area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Surajkund police station.

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Acting on the information, Inspector Anil Chhillar, In-Charge of the NIT crime branch, accompanied by his team and a team from the Delhi NCB, conducted a thorough search of the second floor of a house in Shiv Durga Vihar, Lakkadpur, on the night of September 15. The search was carried out under a warrant.

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A large quantity of narcotics was recovered during the operation. “The seized substances were tested by the Delhi NCB team and yielded positive results for cocaine and amphetamine. The raid resulted in the recovery of 2.337-kg cocaine, 26-gm amphetamine, 1.378 kgs of a suspected narcotic substance and Rs 50,000 in cash. The estimated value of the seized narcotics in the international market is around Rs 15 crore,” said Aman Yadav, ACP (Crime), Faridabad. The police arrested three foreign nationals during the raid. They were identified as Ifeanyi Emmanuel and Bell John, alias Enudun Emmanuel, both from Nigeria, and Remy, alias Amos Ovie, from Cameroon.

The three accused were residing in the house as tenants. Documents related to their passports are also being examined. “During the raid, 10 other individuals from African countries were found residing at the premises as tenants. They failed to provide satisfactory responses regarding their documents. Verification of their documents is currently being conducted with the Delhi FRRO office. If the documents are found to be invalid, proceedings for their deportation will be initiated.