ED files chargesheet against Al-Falah University founder in Rs 46 crore land grab case  

The ED has filed a chargesheet in a money-laundering case against Al-Falah University founder Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and three others in connection with a "fraudulent" acquisition of land worth about Rs 46 crore in the national capital.

Advertisement

The Al-Falah University had earlier also come under scrutiny in a "white-collar terror" probe linked to the November 10 Red Fort blast in which 15 people were killed.

Advertisement

The prosecution complaint was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Saket against Siddiqui, Tarbia Education Foundation, promoted by him, and two other individuals named Vinod Kumar and Shriom Chauhan, an ED statement said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The ED had arrested Siddiqui, Kumar and Chauhan in the alleged fraudulent land acquisition case.

The agency said the probe was initiated based on FIRs registered by Delhi Police under various sections of the IPC related to the alleged fraudulent acquisition of land situated at Madanpur Khadar in southeast Delhi through forged and fabricated documents, including general powers of attorney (GPAs) and other title papers.

Advertisement

According to the probing agency, the GPAs, based on which the land was transferred to Tarbia Education Foundation, were dated January 7, 2004, but the investigation revealed that multiple original owners had died decades before 2004.

"Investigation revealed that accused Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and others conspired to forge signatures/thumb impressions of original land owners to illegally grab the land," the agency said.

The ED further said investigation revealed that the GPAs were allegedly forged in 2012-13, shortly before the transfer of the property to the foundation.

"The accused Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui also created facade of banking transactions to project the land grabbing as genuine transaction in connivance with the other accused," the ED said.

The agency claimed that huge cash transactions were carried out for the alleged illegal acquisition of the land and quantified the proceeds of crime in the case at around Rs 47.76 crore.

The ED said it has attached the land valued at Rs 45.84 crore allegedly held illegally by Siddiqui and Tarbia Education Foundation.

This is the second money-laundering case against Siddiqui. In the first case, the ED had alleged that the Al-Falah University generated Rs 415.1 crore between 2018 and 2025 and the funds collected from students were diverted for personal use.