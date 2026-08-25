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Home / Faridabad / ETO, driver arrested in Faridabad while accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

ETO, driver arrested in Faridabad while accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

ETO Surendra Poonia had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from a transport company in exchange for releasing a truck loaded with scrap

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 08:46 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Surendra Poonia and his driver, Ram Babu, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Faridabad.
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The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Surendra Poonia and his driver, Ram Babu, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Faridabad.

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According to ACB, Poonia had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from a transport company in exchange for releasing a truck loaded with scrap. The company subsequently approached ACB Faridabad, which verified the complaint and planned a trap operation.

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The complainant, who works for a Delhi-based transport company, told ACB that his responsibilities included maintaining the company’s vehicles and obtaining route passes. He alleged that on August 10, Poonia intercepted one of the company’s vehicles carrying scrap from Lucknow to Faridabad.

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The complainant said he met Poonia later that night, when the officer allegedly claimed that a penalty of Rs 10 lakh was due on the vehicle. According to the complaint, Poonia then agreed to release the vehicle in exchange for Rs 4 lakh.

A subsequent meeting was held on August 14 at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 11, Faridabad. The complainant alleged that Poonia asked him to pay Rs 2 lakh after August 15 and the remaining Rs 2 lakh a few days later. The officer also allegedly assured him that the company’s vehicles would not be stopped in the future. Poonia’s driver, Ram Babu, was reportedly present during these interactions.

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The complainant also provided ACB with a recording of the alleged conversation concerning the bribe demand.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB team arranged a trap. The complainant went to Poonia’s office with Rs 1 lakh in bribe money. According to ACB, Ram Babu, who was present at the office, accepted the money on behalf of Poonia.

The ACB team then apprehended Ram Babu and Poonia and seized Rs 1 lakh from the accused. Both were arrested in connection with the case.

“A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway. The accused are being questioned,” a senior ACB officer said.

The investigation is ongoing.

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