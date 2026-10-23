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Home / Faridabad / Faridabad: 2 held for firing at house of retd Haryana Police official

Faridabad: 2 held for firing at house of retd Haryana Police official

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 01:16 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Two miscreants opened fire at the house of a retired sub-inspector in Faridabad in the wee hours on Thursday in Nagla Enclave Part-2, Faridabad.

The accused fired three consecutive shots. At the time of the incident, the family was asleep inside. Within seconds, both attackers brandished their weapons and fled the scene on a Bullet motorcycle. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras.

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A windowpane was shattered during the firing, while one bullet struck a wall. A third shot was fired in the air. The retired Sub-Inspector said that he did not recognise the individuals who opened fire. Meanwhile, the police registered a case and arrested two suspects, identified as Harsh and Ranjit. Police are questioning the accused.

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According to the police, retired Haryana Police sub-inspector Sarjeet Bainsla resides in Nagla Enclave Part-2 with his family. He retired in 2023. The incident occurred around 2:30 am on Thursday, while his entire family was asleep. Surjit said that a neighbour informed him about the incident.

Upon checking the footage from the CCTV cameras installed at his home, he saw two miscreants firing shots. Surjit said he had no information about the individuals who opened fire.

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A 59-second CCTV clip of the shooting shows two miscreants approaching the house on foot. One is wearing a blue T-shirt with a cloth tied around his head, while the other is in a white shirt. The miscreant with the cloth tied around his head pulls out a gun and fires towards the house. The second miscreant then also draws a gun and attempts to fire, but both stop for a while. A few moments later, the miscreant with the cloth tied around his head steps back and fires again. After this, he fires a third shot into the air. Meanwhile, a young man wearing a white shirt picks up the spent shell casing from the ground and puts it into his pocket and both of them flee the scene on a motorcycle.

“A case has been registered based on a complaint from the family. We have arrested two suspects and are questioning them to determine the motive behind the firing,” said inspector Hukum Singh, SHO of Saran police station.

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