Faridabad: ATM gang kingpin wanted in 10 theft cases arrested

The Faridabad police have arrested the alleged kingpin of a gang involved in uprooting and stealing ATMs in the district. The accused, who has 38 cases registered against him, was wanted in around 10 cases involving ATM thefts.

The accused has been identified as 42-year-old Hanish alias Hoshi, a resident of Dhauj village. The police had announced a reward of Rs 4,000 for information leading to his arrest.

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According to the police, Hanish and his accomplices uprooted an SBI ATM in the Chhayansa police station area on the night of August 13 using a stolen Fortuner. The ATM contained more than Rs 8 lakh in cash.

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The gang tied the ATM to the vehicle with a belt and pulled it out before loading it into the boot. They then took the machine to the hills near Dhauj village, broke it open and removed the cash. The Fortuner had been stolen from Sector 16. The police have recovered the vehicle and arrested three other members of the gang.