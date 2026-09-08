Faridabad beats Delhi in Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026, climbs 33 places to 14th

Faridabad has outranked Delhi in the Centre's latest air quality governance scorecard, climbing to 14th place nationally among cities with a population above 10 lakh in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026, results of which were released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Faridabad's Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan Score

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With a final score of 179.7, Faridabad finished ahead of the national capital, ranked 21st with a score of 172, alongside Hyderabad and Jaipur. Among NCR peers, however, Faridabad still trails Ghaziabad, which placed 9th nationally with a score of 184; Noida, assessed in the separate 3-to-10-lakh population category, ranked 8th in its bracket with a score of 187.5. The city was also the only representative from Haryana to feature in the survey's ward-level state awards, with Ward 28 and Ward 32 winning recognition in the Category-I bracket (population above 30,000), and Ward 1 winning in the 10,000-to-30,000 population category.

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Four-year rank jump: 47th to 14th

The ranking caps a steady climb. Faridabad stood at 47th place in 2023, improved to 21st in 2024, moved to 19th in 2025, and has now reached 14th in 2026 — a cumulative jump of 33 places in four years.

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Stepping up greenery changed the game

Amidst other measures like a significant part of the push has come through green-cover initiatives. The Namo Van project, developed as the city's largest green corridor, converted garbage-strewn green belts along the district's boundaries into urban forest cover through large-scale plantation drives, positioned as an oxygen zone for the city. Alongside it, the Eco Van initiative has focused on developing public spaces such as town parks into greener, cleaner zones. Pavement and footpath development work in open areas has also been stepped up. Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) scaled up dust-control measures, including large-scale deployment of anti-smog guns across the city. Road sweeping and cleaning operations were expanded to cover both narrow residential lanes and major arterial roads.

"Faridabad's improvement over four years reflects the ground-level work our administration has put in — from anti-smog gun deployment to the Namo Van and Eco Van green corridors. This is the result of consistent effort, not a one-time push," said Cabinet Minister and local MLA Vipul Goel.

Goel is spearheading the Eco Vans project where empty spaces in residential areas are being converted into mini urban forests in collaboration with local RWA’s. The areas have consistently registered lower pollution levels over last one year and now the model is being studied by state government to be replicated in red zones like Gurugram.

The Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan, conducted under the National Clean Air Programme, ranks cities on air quality governance and compliance measures rather than raw pollution readings — making Faridabad's climb a reflection of civic and administrative action rather than meteorological factors alone.